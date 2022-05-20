Dynamite Comics is set to bring back 007: Details explored about new James Bond comic series

James Bond is all set to appear in a new comic series as Dynamite Entertainment is developing a new story based on the iconic spy. The brand new story detailing the adventures of 007 will be penned by Phillip Kennedy Johnson (best known for Action Comics and Marvel's upcoming Alien series).

The comic will no doubt present a James Bond narrative filled with the signature spy-action and thrilling adventures that fans have come to expect from this franchise. This will mark the first 007 project we have had since No Time to Die. The comic is set to release in August, so let's dive into all the important details.

Nate Cosby @NateCosby 007 #1



by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Marco Finnegan, Dearbhla Kelly, Jeff Eckleberry & me



covers by Tommy Lee Edwards, Marc Aspinall, Soo Lee & Marc Laming



Dynamite Entertainment to release a new James Bond comic this summer

Comic cover (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

The comic, as previously mentioned, will be written by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, who will be teaming up with artist Marco Finnegan. Titled 007, the comic will feature crazy shootouts, interesting gadgets, betrayal and high stakes conspiracies in the signature style of the franchise.

Sharing his excitement for the comic, Phillip Kennedy Johnson said:

"Contributing to the generations-long saga of James Bond is a great honor and a ton of fun."

He added:

"Marco and I are going to give readers all the things that make them love Bond—the action and physicality, the tech, the sense of style, the inherent coolness in Bond’s every word and action—but we’re also bringing some things they haven’t seen before. We’ve seen plenty of Special Agent James Bond, but we don’t often see much SPYCRAFT in what he does. That’s an element that sometimes gets lost, and I want to bring it back without giving up the car chases or bone-crunching action."

There is no doubt that the story will be gripping because things are hardly ever calm and boring when Bond is around. From what we know, the enemies will have an upper hand on James Bond as they know all about him, so he will go on an adventure like never before. The story will also introduce a new Bond Girl by the name of Gwendolyn Gann, James' mentor and old flame, and she will be needing his help with something important.

Comic cover (Image via Dynamite Entertainment)

James Bond will also no longer have the support of his superiors because the story will involve him facing suspension from the MI6. However, it will not be long before he has something to do because he will receive a meesage from Gwendolyn Gann asking for his help. You can check out the official synopsis below:

"Abandoned by his superiors, facing suspension at MI6, and questioning his waning sense of duty, 007 gets an urgent message from former 00 agent Gwendolyn Gann, a mentor and old flame from his earliest days. Gann's gotten back in the spy game, and needs Bond's help... but will Bond make it on time? And what are her ties to the mysterious new player known only as Myrmidon?"

Update on James Bond films

Figen @TheFigen James Bond Candidates

Which one do you prefer?



James Bond CandidatesWhich one do you prefer?https://t.co/Xbbtkk3dim

Last year, we saw Daniel Craig's reign as James Bond come to a close. In his final film, No Time to Die, his 007 character was killed off, making many fans emotional.

It was recently revealed that the search for a new actor to take on the iconic role of Bond has already begun. A report by Variety stated that Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, Jacob Elordi and Idris Elba were the frontrunners for the role.

As we wait for a new Bond film, we can all look foward to 007 #1 which releases this August.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee