"I am too messed up now": Jeremy Renner updates fan with a heart-breaking picture from the hospital

Avengers actor Jeremy Renner is finally opening up about his lethal accident. As per the authorities, the star landed in trouble after his snow plow started rolling without any indication, and practically ran him over.

This marks the first statement from The Hurt Locker star, who is still in critical condition. The star was found by authorities after being run over by the 6,500 kg vehicle, and was subsequently airlifted to a hospital.

The Hawkeye actor posted a picture of himself on Instagram on Tuesday, January 3, stating that he is "too messed up to type." While he remains in intensive care, this ultimately proves to be a hopeful moment for his friends, family, and fans who are hoping for his successful recovery.

Jeremy Renner posts selfie from hospital after blunt chest trauma and orthopedic surgeries

Jeremy Renner recently took to Instagram to let his fans know about his condition. He thanked everyone on social media for wishing him well. However, he added that he is "too messed up now to type." The caption to his post read:

"Thank you all for your kind words. 🙏. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Despite suffering orthopedic injuries and blunt force trauma to the chest, the 51-year-old actor was still seen smiling for the camera, reassuring fans that he is on his way to recovery.

The Hawkeye star was airlifted from his home near Reno, Nevada. He went through a series of surgeries to treat his injuries. A witness told TMZ that one of Renner's neighbors was a doctor who placed a tourniquet on his bleeding leg and kept him in a steady condition until paramedics reached the scene.

How was Jeremy Renner run over by his snow plow?

Darin Balaam, the Washoe County sheriff, spoke about the incident at a press conference on Tuesday. As per the investigation, the department found that Renner was caught under a snow plow while trying to free his car from the snow.

"Mr. Renner went to retrieve his PistenBully or Sno-Cat – an extremely large piece of snow removal equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds [6,500kg] — in an effort to get his vehicle moving."

Sanjukta Basu @sanjukta

youtu.be/jIgNGUh7yuY Some details of the accident by the Washoe County police. He was on his private road, driving the Snowcat. He got off to speak to his family members whose car was stuck and the snowcat rolled forward, he tried getting back on it but got run over by it. Some details of the accident by the Washoe County police. He was on his private road, driving the Snowcat. He got off to speak to his family members whose car was stuck and the snowcat rolled forward, he tried getting back on it but got run over by it. youtu.be/jIgNGUh7yuY

Jeremy Renner apparently saw success in freeing the vehicle and bringing it back. However, as he stepped out of the PistenBully to talk to a family member, the vehicle started rolling.

To stop the vehicle from going out of control, Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat. Sadly, he was caught in the momentum of the vehicle, which led to the tragic accident.

Detailing the incident, the County Sheriff said:

"After successfully towing his vehicle from its stuck location, Mr Renner got out of his PistenBully to speak to his family member. At this point, it was observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr Renner attempts to get in the driver’s seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it is at this point that Mr Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

The County Sheriff further added that the department suspects a possible mechanical failure in the snow plow.

The northern Nevada region, where Jeremy Renner was residing, saw heavy snowstorms around Christmas and new year. 10,000+ Washoe county residents also saw a crippling loss of power.

