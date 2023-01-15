Phineas and Ferb theory explains why Candace has schizophrenia

Phineas and Ferb is an animated show that focuses on two innovative and creative brothers who create wild and elaborate inventions over the course of their summer break while their older sister Candace tries her very best to get them into trouble.

Phineas and Ferb fans have good reason to be excited as the show will be revived for another 40 episodes after it last aired in 2015 on Disney XD, according to a report by Polygon.

The makers have confirmed a deal with Disney Branded Television, so fans can expect to see it appear either on the Disney+ streaming service, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney XD, or on all of them.

Dan Povenmire, the series creator, will be in charge of the additional 40 episodes and will also voice the famed scientist of the show Dr. Doofenshmirtz.

Several fan theories about the show have surfaced online over the years, and the most interesting one suggests that Candace Flynn from the animated show might have schizophrenia.

Does Candace Flynn have schizophrenia in Phineas and Ferb?

According to Reddit user u/DaddySquidwardV2, Candace Flynn has schizophrenia, and all her attempts to put her brothers, Phineas and Ferb in trouble by snitching on them to their mother about the crazy inventions are all part of her imagination, as the two brothers are never caught by their mom.

The theory states that she is hallucinating as she is in denial about Phineas and Ferb's death, who according to the theorist, died in a car accident prior to the events of the series.

The individual also mentions that Dr. Doofenshmirtz, an antagonist of the brothers' pet platypus, Perry, who was shown throughout the series as a secret agent, was Candace's therapist. Her imagination, however, makes her believe he is evil.

However, this theory was debunked by another fan u/Nitroapes who said that they disagree, even if there is no evidence backing it.

They also said that if Candace Flynn had schizophrenia, then every shot in the show should have been from her perspective. However, Phineas and Ferb are still seen in the show in all episodes even when she is not present.

This individual may be right in assuming that Candace did not have schizophrenia, and here's why.

Schizophrenia is a mental disorder characterized by patients experiencing symptoms like hallucinations, disorganized thinking, and delusions. A schizophrenic patient is the only person capable of seeing something that is not visible to other people who do not have the condition.

A person with schizophrenia often has other associated disorders such as substance abuse disorders, depressive and anxiety disorders, or obsessive-compulsive disorder. Candace does not seem to show signs of living with any of these throughout the show.

If she had schizophrenia, then only she would be able to interact with her brothers and see them talking, playing, and moving around, but as seen in the series, Phineas and Ferb interact with not only her but also with their mother and their friends Isabella, Bufford, and Baljeet. Hence, disproving this theory.

It should also be noted that Perry the Platypus and Doofenshmirtz's fights are the cause for Phineas and Ferb's inventions disappearing, as seen at the end of almost every episode. This is why Candace and Phineas' mom Lynda never sees any of the inventions.

In fact, in one episode, Phineas and Ferb Get Busted Candace finally manages to get her mother to see a dangerous invention made by Phineas and Ferb, after which the boys are sent to a school where their creativity is killed via brainwashing. Ultimately, however, the episode was revealed to be a dream sequence.

More on the popular show's revival

Creator and Dr. Doofenshmirtz's voice actor, Dan Povenmire, has shared his excitement about the show's revival and how he is looking forward to diving back into the show for older fans of the cartoon and for the new generation. Speaking to Polygon, he said:

"It has been the greatest pleasure of my career to see how an entire generation of kids and parents have embraced the characters and the humor of Phineas and Ferb. I’m eagerly looking forward to diving back into the show for them and for a whole new generation."

According to Variety, the co-creator of the show, Jeff "Swampy" Marsh is also in talks to return to the series.

