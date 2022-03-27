5 best Minecraft TV character skins

Minecraft skins are one of the most popular features of the game and are an amazing way to customize how a character looks in-game. With the power of skin customization, players are able to take on the persona of thousands of different unique characters. This is extremely useful in many situations, such as Minecraft Roleplay for example.

In Minecraft Java edition, skins are free and very easy to access. There are hundreds of thousands of unique skins to browse through. This article will specifically focus on the best TV character skins in Minecraft, which are one of the most popular categories of skins to use.

Top 5 TV-themed Minecraft skins that players should try out

5) Pink Panther Skin (The Pink Panther Show)

Pink Panther Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Starting off the list is Pink Panther from the classic, The Pink Panther Show. This highly popular and much-loved show started in 1969 and aired until 1978. The Pink Panther was known as a mischievous prankster and loved pulling pranks.

This is an iconic skin and has a very simple look to it, making it a very fresh looking skin that will suit almost anyone, no matter what style of play they prefer.

4) Perry The Platypus Skin (Phineas and Ferb)

Perry the Platypus Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Up next is Perry the Platypus from the highly popular children's cartoon, Phineas and Ferb. In this show, Perry is an adorable pet that lives a double life. He’s simply pretending to be a house pet for Phineas and Ferb, when behind the scenes he’s really a secret agent.

Phineas and Ferb was a huge hit on the Disney channel and is very well known by the younger generation. Not to mention the fact that Perry is one of the most popular characters in the show.

3) Finn The Human Skin (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

This Minecraft skin is Finn the Human, from the show Adventure Time. For those unaware, this was a huge show on Cartoon Network, that featured the adventures of Finn the Human and Jake the Dog.

Adventure Time launched the series in 2010 and aired it for 8 years, ending in 2018. It was a much-liked show and had 10 seasons in total. Finn the Human was a brave adventurer who was playful but practical.

2) Homer Simpson Skin (The Simpsons)

Homer Simpson Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Next is Homer Simpson from the iconic show The Simpsons. This incredibly popular show features 34 seasons and is still airing to this day, despite having debuted in 1989. The Simpsons is the longest running American primetime show at 33 years and counting.

Homer Simpson is portrayed as a lazy, and ignorant person. He lives a very funny life, however, and the show is basically a day in the life of him and his family. Many people love Homer for his funny, and sometimes rash, decisions.

1) Walter White Skin (Breaking Bad)

Walter White Skin (Image via SkinsMC)

Coming in at number one is Walter White, from the show Breaking Bad. The show aired on AMC from 2008 to 2013, consisting of 5 seasons. It has won a plethora of prestigious awards and is regarded by many as a top-tier piece of modern television.

While Breaking Bad may have a somewhat sinister tone, this Minecraft rendition of Walter White is nothing short of fantastic. Anyone rocking this skin while enjoying multiplayer on Minecraft servers is sure to get instantly recognized by other fans.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan