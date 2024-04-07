Ranking monsters from Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire from worst to best

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has proven to be the ultimate summer monster bash as the film has not only done well at the box office but has also made Kaiju fans everywhere happy. It focuses on Godzilla and Kong as they face new enemies the Skar King and Shimo, the monsters trapped underneath the Hollow Earth.

Like previous films in Legendary's MonsterVerse franchise, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire features many new original creations as well as monsters from Toho's vast catalog. The film overall features around eight central monsters, some of whom just showed up in the film for a brief second and failed to grab the attention of fans, while others like the Skar King and Shimo seemed to be a hit. Here are all the monsters from the film ranked from worst to best.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire monsters ranked based on their popularity

8) Tiamat

The underwater monster Tiamat showed up in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire for a brief second. While the monster had previously only been seen in comic books, he was a bit central to the story here even though his role was cut short by Godzilla.

Shaped like an underwater dragon, Tiamat has a pink glow and lives in his lair. However, when Godzilla requires a power upgrade to fight the incoming threat from Hollow Earth, he enters his lair and kills Tiamat, draining him of his power. Sadly, he was just in the film for a quick second and didn't have much of an impact despite having a design and a background that was certainly interesting. If anything, it does feel like wasted potential.

7) Scylla

Scylla previously showed up in Godzilla: King of the Monsters and fans online instantly recognized her. While in that film she bowed down to Godzilla, in this one, she directly goes against the King of the Monsters and starts attacking Rome. The spider-like monster immediately aggravates Godzilla, which leads him to travel to Rome and put an end to the monster.

It was definitely a treat to see Scylla even though it was short-lived. However, it wasn't enough to take away the spotlight from other monsters.

6) Skar King

Skar King in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Trailer 2, 01:42)

The Skar King was a neat and original addition to the MonsterVerse even if he didn't live up to being the threatening villain he was built up as. The character surely had a good design and a despicable vibe to him, but Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire portrayed him as rather cowardly, considering how easily he was defeated by Kong and Godzilla.

The lore surrounding the Skar King was interesting with how he enslaved Shimo and is rather a tyrant to the other monsters, but at the end of the day, fans are busy making memes about him online rather than treating him like the villain he is.

5) Suko

Suko in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Trailer 2, 01:22)

The adorable baby titan Suko got a good chuckle out of fans. Being a new addition to the MonsterVerse, Suko was the child of one of the apes under Skar King's rule. He initially attacks Kong but then leads him to the Skar King, and once the tyrant murders his father, Suko helps Kong defeat the big bad ape.

Suko has a huge role throughout the film and in that, we get to see this character grow. It does help that coupled with a design that will make you root for him from the get-go, this baby titan turned out to be one of the better additions to the film.

4) Shimo

While none of the marketing materials officially revealed the existence of Shimo in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, many toy and image leaks before the film's release had fans intrigued about who this mysterious Kaiju might be. While we got a tease of her every now and then, fans were already hyped up to see her in the film.

Being enslaved by the Skar King, Shimo's story is quite tragic as she is enslaved to do the bidding of a tyrant, but in the film, she receives an arc that is certainly quite entertaining and does have a bit of an emotional impact to it too. It's safe to say this ice-breathing monster surely made an impact.

3) Mothra

Mothra in the Monster (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer 2, 01:59)

The King of Monsters would be incomplete without the Queen, and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire brings back a class Kaiju that turned out to be the huge surprise of the film. After dying protecting Godzilla in Godzilla: The King of Monsters, Mothra makes a grand return in the latest Kaiju flick.

Being revived by Jia and the Iwi tribe in the film, she helps Godzilla and Kong during their battle with the Skar King and Shimo. It was a surprise that paid off, and even with a little bit of screen time, she did stand out.

2) Kong

Kong in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Trailer 2, 01:17)

One of the most iconic monsters to come out of Hollywood, of course, Kong was going to come in the top three. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire allows Kong to do even more this time around. One could even argue that he is the main character of the film, and discovering his place within Hollow Earth, he goes through a pretty neat arc.

Kong's portrayal in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has received huge acclaim from fans and critics alike, and he still maintains his position as a definite draw when it comes to monsters.

1) Godzilla

Godzilla in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (Image via Warner Bros Pictures, Godzilla x Kong The New Empire Trailer, 01:58)

What can be said about Godzilla that hasn't already been said? After appearing in the hugely successful Godzilla: Minus One in 2023, he is back again to rule the box office with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, and fans can't get enough of him. Even though he has limited screen time in the film, the King of the Monsters still makes the best use of it.

Godzilla remains the most, if not, one of the most popular monsters of all time, and the success of Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is enough to signify that.

Fans can check out Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire as it's currently playing in theatres.