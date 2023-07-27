Secret Invasion episode 6 ending reveals how the series will lead into The Marvels

Secret Invasion episode 6 features several interesting revelations about the characters showcased in the previous installment. Since this series is set to lead into The Marvels, the end of Secret Invasion episode 6 hints at what fans can expect from the movie. The series finale sees the Skrull villain, Gravik, finally being defeated while the hero, Nick Fury, moves on to his next task.

As has been the case throughout the series, Secret Invasion episode 6 includes several twists and turns such as the surprising switch between G'iah and Fury. Episode 6, titled Home sees Nick heading back to his spaceship, now his home, to start his next mission.

In The Marvels teaser trailer, he was seen working with Monica Rambeau in the laboratory of his spaceship. This article explores the plot that seems to wrap up the storyline and lead into The Marvels movie.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from the series.

What happened in Secret Invasion episode 6?

In Secret Invasion episode 6, Rhodey goes to the hospital to convince The President to authorize a nuclear attack on Russia. On the other hand, Fury walks into the New Skrullos premises to meet Gravik, coughing and popping pills to save himself from radiation.

The episode further sees Fury use G'iah to be in two places at the same time. So G'iah, posing as Fury, meets a cheerful Gravik and hands over the Harvest – the DNA sample of Carol Danvers and other Avengers. Moreover, Fury explains how hard he tried to find a home for the Skrulls but to no avail and how he thinks saving their species from humans on Earth is a better plan.

While Gravik uses the Harvest to activate his super-machine and turns himself into a super-Skrull, he leaves Fury inside the machine. Out of the machine comes a super-energized Fury, who is actually G'iah posing as the hero. At the same time, the real Nick Fury is in the hospital with Sonya, where Rhodey is trying to manipulate Ritson into waging a war against a Russian territory.

Movie Reviews By JT @moviere09350416 #SecretInvasion Episode 6 had to be one of the shortest Finale for MCU Show at 38 minutes long was longer anyway it was great like the fight between G'iah Gravik using The Avengers DNA And powers Nick Fury goes back home to space did not wrap anything up want to see more tho pic.twitter.com/xOA47R3dx7

While Fury shoots Rhodey/Raava in the head, exposing her as a Skrull, G'iah hits Gravik with Captain Marvel's energy blasts, blowing a hole through his body. With the two villains dead, President Ritson wants to declare war against the Skrulls, leading to chaos and unrest among innocent humans and Skrulls getting killed. Sonya and superpowered G'iah strike a deal to help both species survive.

At the end of Secret Invasion episode 6, Nick Fury is tasked with striking peace deals between the Skrulls, the Kree, and the humans. He leaves for his "home," spaceship S.A.B.E.R., and Varra, Fury's romantic interest, joins him in her real form.

How does Secret Invasion episode 6 connect to MCU and The Marvels?

Nick goes back to his spaceship with Priscilla (Image via Disney+)

Besides the finale scene featuring Fury going to S.A.B.E.R., where he will work with Rambeau in The Marvels, there are small references to other MCU events in Secret Invasion episode 6. The finale sees G'iah, posing as Fury, confess to Gravik that when Thanos' snap impacted him, he felt relief that he need not fight anymore.

Moreover, when Gravik starts his Super Skrull machine, the computer screen shows the superheroes whose DNA is present in the Harvest. This includes the Avengers, Ghost, Thanos, Thanos' children, the Guardians of the Galaxy members including Mantis, Drax, Gamora, and many others. Even when Gravik and G'iah fight, the Hulk's green hue, Abomination and Drax's arms, and more are seen on their bodies.

While several reports suggest that Harrison Ford's Thunderbolt Ross will be the President in Captain America 4, the setting of the same is hinted at by Nick Fury in Secret Invasion episode 6. Here, Fury chides Ritson for opting to attack Russia by telling him that this was "one-term-President stuff," leading fans to believe that Ritson will not be re-elected.

Finally, the setting of the Kree-Skrull war in the movie Captain Marvel is also referenced when Fury indicates that the Kree are open to peace talks with the Skrulls. This might lead to larger Kree-Skrull interactions in the movie, The Marvels. Since Priscilla a.k.a. Varra is leaving Earth to be with Fury, she may feature in The Marvels too.

While fans wait for The Marvels to release on November 10, they can enjoy all the episodes of Secret Invasion on Hulu and Disney+Hotstar.