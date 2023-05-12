Star Wars: Skeleton Crew gets release date window

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is an upcoming live-action series that was first announced at the Star Wars celebration on May 2022. The show has now finally received a release date window. Thanks to one of the cast members of the show, fans know that it will drop on Disney+ between November and December 2023.

Previously, it was only known that the show will be released sometime in 2023 or 2023. However, Jaleel White, who plays a pirate on the show told Sportsnet the November-December 2023 timeline.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is created by Jon Watts, who directed the MCU Spider-Man trilogy, and Christopher Ford, who worked with Watts and penned Spider-Man: Homecoming. Longtime Star Wars executive, Dave Filoni will executive produce the project alongside Jon Favreau, who previously created The Mandalorian.

What is Star Wars: Skeleton Crew about?

The plot of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew revolves around a group of four children lost in the galaxy (Image via Lucasfilm)

According to Lucasfilm, the plot of Star Wars: Skeleton Crew takes place during the New Republic era. This is the same time period in which The Mandalorian and the upcoming Ahsoka series take place.

Jon Watts revealed at the Star Wars Celebration that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew revolves around a group of children who are lost in space and are trying to find their way back home. Watts and Ford revealed that the kids in the story had a big sense of wonder in them and have ambitions to go on big adventures across the dangerous galaxy.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm New look at Jude Law in Jon Watts’ ‘STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW’. New look at Jude Law in Jon Watts’ ‘STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW’. https://t.co/AXiX6VPUT1

The official synopsis for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew reads:

"Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home—and meeting unlikely allies and enemies—will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

According to both Star Wars head Kathleen Kennedy and Watts, the series was inspired by the Amblin Entertainment series of adventure movies, in particular, The Goonies.

The series also stars Jude Law as the lead character alongside actors like Ravi Conbot-Conyers, Kyriana Kratter, Robert Timothy Smith, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Tunde Adembimpe, Kerry Condon, and Jaleel White.

Star Councils💫he/him @StarCouncils Christopher Ford said that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will not be for children, and will also be a bit like Andor:



"All bets are as real as possible. The kids (actors) think they're in Andor." Christopher Ford said that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will not be for children, and will also be a bit like Andor:"All bets are as real as possible. The kids (actors) think they're in Andor." ⚡️Christopher Ford said that Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will not be for children, and will also be a bit like Andor:"All bets are as real as possible. The kids (actors) think they're in Andor." https://t.co/5nkXwvnyFW

Although plot details for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew aside from the synopsis are scarce, recent footage revealed that the series is set in a suburban town in space. The footage also sees the return of the pirate Vane, who previously appeared in the third season of The Mandalorian.

The footage revealed that Jude Law's lead protagonist was a Jedi, evidenced by his using The Force to push some keys to the four kids who were stuck in a prison.

How does Star Wars: Skeleton Crew tie into the wider Star Wars universe?

As of now, due to very few plot details, it is unknown as to where Skeleton Crew fits in the wider timeline of the Star Wars universe, especially in the Mandalorian timeline. However, Jude Law's character being revealed as a Jedi in the recent footage for the series presents a lot of interesting storytelling avenues.

One possibility is that Law's unnamed Jedi character is among a handful of Jedi including Cal Kestis and Ahsoka Tano, who survived Order 66. He went into hiding to protect himself from The Empire only to come out and aid the four kids when they get lost in space.

Mandoverse Updates @Mando3Updates

#themandalorian #skeletoncrew #starwars I would like to Vane and Hondo to meet in “Star Wars : Skeleton crew”. I think it would be perfect to have a pirate that has moved on and is helping others not himself vs one who is still very much thinking of himself and only himself. I would like to Vane and Hondo to meet in “Star Wars : Skeleton crew”. I think it would be perfect to have a pirate that has moved on and is helping others not himself vs one who is still very much thinking of himself and only himself.#themandalorian #skeletoncrew #starwars https://t.co/dmxYv3ZysW

Jon Favreau has even hinted at Star Wars: Skeleton Crew and The Mandalorian crossing over in the latter's fourth season, with Din Djarin and Grogu possibly meeting Law's character and the four kid protagonists. He revealed as much in an Entertainment Weekly interview:

"So to have this young, Amblin-feeling movie with young people seeing it for the first time, who grew up in the Star Wars world, and are exposed to adventure, the puppets, the costumes, the visuals, the world that’s being expanded upon."

He continued:

"And now, I get to write the next season of The Mandalorian with all these new characters, and new locations, and new creatures, so it just keeps adding more and more, and so, where there’s this cohesive group of stories that are being told thanks to all these filmmakers that are contributing."

As mentioned earlier, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew is set to premiere on Disney+ sometime in November-December 2023. The series will see Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert of the Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All At Once direct at least one episode of the show. David Lowery, Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard and Lee Isaac Chung will also direct episodes of the series.

