10 strongest Symbiotes of all time, ranked

Marvel's landscape is dotted with Symbiotes, inextricably entwined entities that amplify their hosts' capabilities to monumental proportions. Since Venom's introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), fans have been captivated by these potent beings that have wreaked havoc and sparked curiosity.

Notably, Symbiotes like Toxin and Knull have gained recognition through their unparalleled strength and are set to make big-screen debuts soon.

In the wake of the third Venom movie set for late 2024 and the Symbiote's leading role in 2023's Marvel's Spider-Man 2, the Marvel universe is becoming a haven for Symbiote enthusiasts.

Here, we rank the 10 strongest Symbiotes that have played influential roles in the Marvel comic universe.

Note: This ranking is subjective and reflects the opinions of the writer

Ranking Sleeper, Carnage, and eight other strongest Symbiotes of all time

10) Venomsaurus

The terrifying combination of a T-Rex and a space-born Symbiote gave rise to Venomsaurus, a creature that represents the epitome of fear and destructive force. Imagine the horrifying power of a prehistoric beast amplified by alien symbiosis. It embodies raw power and relentless chaos, always ready to unleash havoc.

However, Venomsaurus' lack of intellectual prowess makes it an easier opponent to outwit. It compensates for this shortcoming with its killer instincts, making it a formidable force. Any entity that crosses its path would be on the receiving end of these ruthless instincts, making Venomsaurus an unforgettable figure in the Marvel universe.

9) Scream

Scream was born from the union of traces of Venom extracted from Eddie Brock and the dark intentions of the nefarious Life Foundation. Among Venom's offspring, Scream is undoubtedly the most potent and unstable. The Symbiote reaches its zenith of power when bonded with Donna Diego.

Scream's unique abilities include manipulating its hair as a weapon to ensnare and suffocate enemies with ease. Its superhuman strength and web-slinging abilities further boost its fighting capabilities. However, it carries weaknesses in extreme heat and ultrasonic sound. Nevertheless, it remains a significant threat in the Marvel universe, with or without a host.

8) Anti-Venom

Anti-Venom was born when the antibodies in Eddie Brock's blood, following his cancer treatment, caused a mutation in Venom. It is Venom's antithesis, being quite the polar opposite regarding appearance and abilities. This Symbiote has demonstrated a set of impressive abilities.

While fire and sound resistance make Anti-Venom a hardy Symbiote, its curative capabilities distinguish it from the rest. Anti-Venom can cure radiation poisoning and diseases and even mend physical injuries. Although these skills don't directly add to its attacking capability, they give it a special edge and are impressive in and of themselves.

7) Sleeper

Sleeper sets itself apart from the usual Symbiotes, given the additional time it was allowed to mature before bonding with a host. This extra time resulted in an array of enhanced capabilities, including camouflage and the ability to induce sleep in its enemies using potent neurotoxins.

One significant advantage of this extended maturation period is Sleeper's cognitive advancement. It enables the Symbiote to approach combat strategically rather than impulsively.

Sleeper's heightened awareness led it to lobotomize its host, Tel-Kar, effectively using him as a puppet to prevent any influence from the Kree warrior.

6) Bedlam

During his cosmic journey as the King in Black, Eddie Brock encounters Bedlam, another King in Black who was displaced in time. Originally from the future, Bedlam is mighty and can control other symbiotes, much like Brock himself.

Bedlam's ability to project his consciousness into different timelines adds complexity to his character. Despite nearly defeating Brock, Bedlam's focus gets diverted by Finnegan, leading to his retreat. This encounter hints at Bedlam's potential and the destructive capability he possesses.

5) Carnage

Carnage, a red Symbiote residing within serial killer Cletus Kasady, exemplifies the increased lethality of its kind. Its immense power allows it to challenge its creator, Venom, with only the symbiotic bond between Venom and Eddie preventing their doom.

Despite Kasady's violent tendencies, Carnage is stronger when bonded with hosts like Norman Osborn or Ben Reilly. Interestingly, it bonds with a great white shark, ultimately leading to its downfall. After a death sentence from Eddie Brock, the marine life, manipulated by Symbiotes, obliterates Carnage.

4) Toxin

Sharing grotesque physical traits with its progenitor, Carnage, Toxin boasts a horrifying look and immense power that even Knull fears. However, Toxin's childlike personality inhibits it from fully harnessing this considerable potential, keeping its true power in check.

Toxin exhibits impressive resistance to fire and sound, putting it a cut above the average symbiote. Its exceptional tracking skills and venomous bite further enhance its offensive capabilities. Despite its infantile demeanor, Toxin's raw power and abilities make it a formidable entity in the Marvel universe.

3) Grendel

Grendel, one of the Symbiote dragons created by Knull, invokes a unique sense of dread among Marvel readers. Its ability to traverse galaxies and its vast arsenal of firepower allow it to deal with any obstacles it encounters on its path of destruction.

Unlike other Symbiotes, Grendel does not rely on a host. This lack of constraint results in an unyielding drive for chaos and destruction. Despite losing a fight with Thor in the sixth century, Grendel's survival assures that it continues to spread fear and destruction.

2) Knull

As the progenitor of all Symbiotes, Knull is arguably the most potent Symbiote in the Marvel universe. Living for billions of years, Knull represents a facet of Oblivion, wielding unimaginable power and manipulating dark energy to his whim. Knull's control over Symbiotes extends to the hive mind, giving him an unstoppable army at his command.

This control allows Knull to conduct symbiotic warfare on a scale that is hard to comprehend. He can form and manipulate Symbiotes, transform them into weapons, or use them to manifest constructs, bestowing him with omnipotent control over these entities.

These capabilities, coupled with his ancient wisdom and relentless determination, place Knull in an unrivaled position among Symbiotes, making him nearly invincible.

1) Venom

In the Marvel universe, Venom, a Symbiote, is acclaimed as one of its most renowned characters. The essence of Venom's might is entrenched in the powerful bonds it establishes with its hosts.

Venom has formed profound connections with many characters, including Eddie Brock, Spider-Man, and Doctor Octopus, establishing deep relationships in the Marvel universe.

Venom continuously demonstrates its capacity to adapt and grow, displaying its versatility in diverse interactions as it interacts with various Marvel superheroes and teams, including Ms. Marvel and the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Venom's reputation as the most potent Symbiote in the Marvel universe is cemented by its capacity for adaptation, innate toughness, and longevity. Venom continuously reveals its incredible strength and various skills, regardless of its current host, making it a formidable foe in every situation.