Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website, explained

The Super Mario Bros video game franchise has been amassing popularity ever since it arrived in stores in 1985. The story of the game focuses on Mario and his brother Luigi as they help save the Mushroom Kingdom from various threats. They also try and rescue Mario's love interest, Princess Peach, from several enemies and opponents such as Bowser.
However, in light of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's release in April 2023, a mock website by the name of Super Mario Bros. Plumbing or SMB Plumbing has been created as part of the marketing strategy.
Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website offers career opportunities
The Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website is an official mock website where Mario and Luigi offer their services to people residing in Brooklyn and Queens and help them with their plumbing problems.
The tagline of the site is "Family Owned and Operated: Fixing Pipes Is Our Game." The website also states that the work provided by Mario and Luigi is both reliable and of high quality. It also states that customers will be highly satisfied with the work of the trustworthy duo.
The 'About Us' section of the site reads:
"Welcome to Super Mario Bros. Plumbing! We are brothers and yes, we are super. My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn's plumbing problems all by ourselves."
A contact number "929-55-MARIO" that individuals can call or text is present at the top-right corner of the page. If one attempts to call it, no one answers, and a brief ringtone plays instead.
There is also a button called '24/7 Emergency Services!' and if clicked makes an alarming sound.
The Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website also offers the following career opportunities:
- Dispatcher: Responsible for handling the work requests from Brooklyn and Queens residents.
- Bookkeeper: In charge of handling the money that comes in.
- Marketing Manager: Helping spread the word about Luigi and Mario's services.
- Driver: Help drive Mario and Luigi's van or help push it and also obey parking laws, which Mario says can be tricky in Brooklyn.
However, if one clicks on the 'Apply Now' button, the website viewer will be redirected to a page where the following message is displayed:
"Coming Soon, still working on our application process, check back later..."
The website also has testimonials from three non-existent users, BrosMom, SpikeIsCool, and BrKlyn Couple. Each of them reviewed Mario and Luigi's work.
BrosMom, who gave a positive review and five-star rating, said:
"The Mario Bros. are the very best in the business! They're polite, professional, adorable, and treated me like family!"
SpikeIsCool, however, was a little more negative, giving a one-star rating as they mocked Mario and Luigi.
They said:
"There's no loyalty w/ Mario and Luigi!!! The SUBPAR Mario Bros used to work for me until they decided to break off and star there own bussines...theyll learn their lesson someday..."
BrKlyn Couple gave a two-star rating and wrote:
"SMBP left my house an absolute MESS! I would have given them only 1 star, but my sweet angel of a dog absolutely loved them. He just wouldn’t leave them alone!"
The Super Mario Bros Movie release date, plot, and cast
The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023, in the United States and worldwide and will hit the screens in Japan on April 28, 2023.
In the film, Mario and Luigi enter the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time and battle against their foes including Donkey Kong and Bowser. They must also help Princess Peach and the Kingdom from the threat posed by Bowser.
The cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie includes:
- Chris Pratt as Mario
- Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach
- Charlie Day as Luigi
- Jack Black as Bowser
- Keegan-Michael Key as Toad
- Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong
- Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong
- Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike
- Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek
- Khary Payton as Penguin King
Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza will voice characters who are undisclosed as of now.