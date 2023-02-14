Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website, explained

The Super Mario Bros video game franchise has been amassing popularity ever since it arrived in stores in 1985. The story of the game focuses on Mario and his brother Luigi as they help save the Mushroom Kingdom from various threats. They also try and rescue Mario's love interest, Princess Peach, from several enemies and opponents such as Bowser.

However, in light of The Super Mario Bros. Movie's release in April 2023, a mock website by the name of Super Mario Bros. Plumbing or SMB Plumbing has been created as part of the marketing strategy.

Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website offers career opportunities

The Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website is an official mock website where Mario and Luigi offer their services to people residing in Brooklyn and Queens and help them with their plumbing problems.

The tagline of the site is "Family Owned and Operated: Fixing Pipes Is Our Game." The website also states that the work provided by Mario and Luigi is both reliable and of high quality. It also states that customers will be highly satisfied with the work of the trustworthy duo.

ScorpioCesar @SpaceyGee I've probably watched that Super Mario Bros. Plumbing trailer 20 times at this point. I've probably watched that Super Mario Bros. Plumbing trailer 20 times at this point.

The 'About Us' section of the site reads:

"Welcome to Super Mario Bros. Plumbing! We are brothers and yes, we are super. My little (but taller) brother, Luigi, and I were tired of dealing with spiky bosses, so we jumped at the opportunity to take on Brooklyn's plumbing problems all by ourselves."

A contact number "929-55-MARIO" that individuals can call or text is present at the top-right corner of the page. If one attempts to call it, no one answers, and a brief ringtone plays instead.

There is also a button called '24/7 Emergency Services!' and if clicked makes an alarming sound.

Contendo @ContendoYT Here is "completion-audio.mp3" aka the Super Mario Bros theme directly ripped from the Super Mario Bros Plumbing website in High Quality! ( smbplumbing.com Here is "completion-audio.mp3" aka the Super Mario Bros theme directly ripped from the Super Mario Bros Plumbing website in High Quality! (smbplumbing.com) https://t.co/hVy5jTDsH7

The Super Mario Bros. Plumbing website also offers the following career opportunities:

Dispatcher: Responsible for handling the work requests from Brooklyn and Queens residents.

Bookkeeper: In charge of handling the money that comes in.

Marketing Manager: Helping spread the word about Luigi and Mario's services.

Driver: Help drive Mario and Luigi's van or help push it and also obey parking laws, which Mario says can be tricky in Brooklyn.

However, if one clicks on the 'Apply Now' button, the website viewer will be redirected to a page where the following message is displayed:

"Coming Soon, still working on our application process, check back later..."

Dan's Nintendo Feed @TheNintendoFeed



smbplumbing.com



In Theaters on April 7!



WOAH! During the Super Bowl, this commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is airing. It’s a remake of the theme song from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show—and the website at the end is REAL!In Theaters on April 7! WOAH! During the Super Bowl, this commercial for The Super Mario Bros. Movie is airing. It’s a remake of the theme song from the Super Mario Bros. Super Show—and the website at the end is REAL! 👇🔗 smbplumbing.com🍄 In Theaters on April 7!https://t.co/aM3y0Bxdha

The website also has testimonials from three non-existent users, BrosMom, SpikeIsCool, and BrKlyn Couple. Each of them reviewed Mario and Luigi's work.

BrosMom, who gave a positive review and five-star rating, said:

"The Mario Bros. are the very best in the business! They're polite, professional, adorable, and treated me like family!"

Movie Updates and News @MovieUpdatesNow ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Reveals Plumbing Website and Commercial for ‘Family Owned and Operated’ Business ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ Reveals Plumbing Website and Commercial for ‘Family Owned and Operated’ Business https://t.co/v1oZYmv6pL

SpikeIsCool, however, was a little more negative, giving a one-star rating as they mocked Mario and Luigi.

They said:

"There's no loyalty w/ Mario and Luigi!!! The SUBPAR Mario Bros used to work for me until they decided to break off and star there own bussines...theyll learn their lesson someday..."

BrKlyn Couple gave a two-star rating and wrote:

"SMBP left my house an absolute MESS! I would have given them only 1 star, but my sweet angel of a dog absolutely loved them. He just wouldn’t leave them alone!"

The Super Mario Bros Movie release date, plot, and cast

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is scheduled for release on April 7, 2023, in the United States and worldwide and will hit the screens in Japan on April 28, 2023.

In the film, Mario and Luigi enter the Mushroom Kingdom for the first time and battle against their foes including Donkey Kong and Bowser. They must also help Princess Peach and the Kingdom from the threat posed by Bowser.

The cast of The Super Mario Bros. Movie includes:

Chris Pratt as Mario

Anya-Taylor Joy as Princess Peach

Charlie Day as Luigi

Jack Black as Bowser

Keegan-Michael Key as Toad

Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong

Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong

Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike

Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek

Khary Payton as Penguin King

Charles Martinet and Eric Bauza will voice characters who are undisclosed as of now.

