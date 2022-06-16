Terminator 2 star Robert Patricks is Wolverine: Fans react to Old Man Logan in 'Marvel’s Wastelanders'

Marvel is back with its Marvel's Wastelanders audio series, and this time it's bringing Wolverine to the forefront. After shows focusing on characters like Star-Lord, Hawkeye and Black Widow, this new series will focus on Old Man Logan and he will be portrayed by none other than Terminator 2 star Robert Patrick.

Wolverine's Marvel's Wastelanders is streaming exclusively on the SXM App and Apple Podcasts. The series is written by Jenny Turner Hall with sound design provided by Michael Odmark and Daniel Brunell, and original music by Rhett Miller and John Burdick.

With this 10 episode mini-series already under way, let's explore what it's exactly about.

Details about Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine explored

Now, as mentioned before, this particular Marvel's Wastelanders series will focus on Wolverine, more specifically the Old Man Logan version. The series will star Robert Patrick as the titular hero, Ashlie Atkinson as Kitty Pride, Rachel Crowl as Red Skull, Isabella Ferreira as Sofia, Jennifer Ikeda as Rachel Summers, Justin Min as Justin, Clarke Peters as Professor X, Daniel Sunjata as Cyclops and Carl Tart as Kevin.

The series picks up thirty years after the villains won in their battle against superheroes. The Avengers and the X-Men are dead, and Red Skull has become the president of the United States of America. Logan now roams around the country, quite traumatized as he hasn't been able to get over those events.

Haunted by survivor's guilt and the fact that he wasn't able to save his X-Men teammates and students, Logan here is broken down, self-loathing. Logan will then meet Sofia, a young mutant in-hiding.

He will make a vow to protect her and get her into the safe hands of former X-Men members Kitty Pride and Rachel Summers. However, fate has different plans for him as Red Skull and Crossbones end up framing him which escalates anti-mutant sentiments to different levels and puts a hefty target on his back.

Logan then realizes that the only way he can win is if he faces Red Skull and brings down his allies with him. But, a truth might come out at the end which might destroy Logan forever.

Robert Patrick voicing Logan is definitely an inspired choice, and quite the fun casting too. Speaking about his performance, director Jenny Hall said:

"Fans are going to lose it over Robert Patrick as Old Man Logan! You cannot stop listening to his gritty timbre — he is Wolverine — and Logan’s story here will shock you to your core!"

She added:

"From a directing standpoint, this series is epic — a lot of characters, settings, and action. I can’t wait for fans to listen to this series. I hope it’ll blow your mind, break your heart, and give you something to believe in."

Fans go crazy over Robert Patrick's casting as Logan in Marvel's Wastelanders

Robert Patrick is a veteran of pop culture, so of course fans will go crazy as he voices one of the most iconic superheroes in Marvel's library. Here are some of the best reactions that we could find.

August Topher @AugTopher @Marvel So far ... favorite Wastelanders yet! Robert Patrick does a great Logan; Wolverine is always good with the right mixture of grit, action & humor. Well casted & written so well you click with each character. This series keeps getting better with each story! @Marvel So far ... favorite Wastelanders yet! Robert Patrick does a great Logan; Wolverine is always good with the right mixture of grit, action & humor. Well casted & written so well you click with each character. This series keeps getting better with each story!

Damien @Daelthaz @robertpatrickT2 Never thought about it but now it's painfully obvious - you voicing Wolverine is a perfect match @robertpatrickT2 Never thought about it but now it's painfully obvious - you voicing Wolverine is a perfect match

Yup. Loving this series. Loved the first episode of this chapter. Robert Patrick is great.

You can check out Robert Patrick's performance as Wolverine right now as Marvel's Wastelanders: Wolverine is streaming on the SXM App and Apple Podcasts. If you don't have those, don't worry, as the series will be available on all major podcast platforms as well in a week.

