The Flash: All deleted cameos, alternate endings, and deleted scenes in the movie

The Flash is a film that took almost nine years to be made. It went through several directorial changes and script rewrites. But Warner Bros. always wanted to start with a Flashpoint storyline, and they finally got it with director Andy Muschietti.

However, there were several changes made to its story even after the production of The Flash had ended. The ending in particular was altered twice, and several cameos had been deleted from the film due to changes in DC’s leadership behind the scenes. The following list reveals everything from The Flash that was left on the cutting room floor.

All deleted scenes in The Flash

1) Walter Hamada’s original ending plan

Back when The Flash was being shot, Walter Hamada was in charge of DC Films, and it was his idea to bring Michael Keaton into the mix. He wanted to turn Keaton’s Batman into the main Batman of the DCEU, and he also wanted Sasha Calle’s Supergirl to replace Henry Cavill’s Superman.

So, a scene was shot where, after Barry changed the placement of canned tomatoes to exonerate his father, we would have seen Michael Keaton’s Bruce Wayne show up outside the court. Along with him, even Supergirl would have arrived on the scene. Even though they had died in the Flashpoint timeline, Barry’s tomato change would have kept them alive in the new timeline he created.

Batman and Batgirl (Image via DC)

From this point on, both Keaton and Calle would have continued as regular members of the DCEU. Keaton would have gone on to mentor Barbara Gordon in the cancelled Batgirl movie, and he was also supposed to mentor Terry McGinnis in a future Batman Beyond movie. Meanwhile, Sasha Calle’s Supergirl would have appeared in her own solo movie.

But all these plans were scrapped when James Gunn and Peter Safran became co-presidents of DC Studios. They decided to reboot things. Hence, the ending scene outside the courtroom was reshot, and in the new timeline that Barry created, George Clooney became Bruce Wayne.

2) The alternate ending with Superman

Superman and Wonder Woman (Image via DC)

When Walter Hamada’s tenure at DC Films ended, the reigns of DC fell into the hands of Pamela Abdy and Michael De Luca for a short while before James Gunn was hired. At that point in time, Dwayne Johnson had become successful in bringing Henry Cavill back.

So, a scene was shot where Henry Cavill’s Superman and Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman were added to the final courtroom ending of The Flash. They were the ones who would have met Barry, along with Keaton’s Batman and Calle’s Supergirl, after he freed his father. But again, that ending was scrapped by James Gunn as well.

3) Ben Affleck’s deleted post-credits scene

Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne (Image via DC)

After the ending that Walter Hamada planned, there was also an alternate post-credits scene where Barry would have come home after successfully freeing his father. As soon as he entered the house, one of his TV screens was going to play a message from Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne.

He would have revealed that he and the other Justice League members are stuck somewhere in the Multiverse. Then The Flash 2 would have been about Barry saving Affleck’s Bruce Wayne with the help of Keaton.

But the real purpose behind this was Hamada’s plan to bring all of the old DCEU players back in a Crisis of Infinite Earths event film. It was there that Bruce Wayne’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman would have united, along with multiple other Justice League members. But instead of Affleck’s scene, we got a reshot sequence with Momoa’s Aquaman.

4) All deleted cameos

Lynda Carter as Wonder Woman (Image via DC)

In the final Chronobowl fight, we saw several multiverse DC heroes. There was George Reeves’s Superman, Christopher Reeve’s Superman, Helen Slatter’s Supergirl, Adam West’s Batman, and Nicolas Cage’s Superman.

But according to The Flash producer Barbara Muschietti, there were so many other cameos that we were supposed to see. One of them was Lynda Carter’s Wonder Woman from the 1970s Wonder Woman TV series. The next one was Marlon Brando’s Jor-El, who showed up in Christopher Reeve’s first Superman movie in 1978.

The third was Burgess Meredith’s Penguin, whom we saw in Adam West’s Batman movie and series, and the fourth was Cesar Romero’s Joker from the same universe. Since there were so many cameos to choose from, the Muschietti duo decided to leave these four behind and go ahead with the ones we got.

Poll : 0 votes