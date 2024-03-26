The Regime episode 4 recap: Why did Zubak kill Keplinger? Explained

In The Regime episode 4, Herbert Zubak makes a critical decision to kill Edward Keplinger. Played by actor Matthias Schoenaerts, Zubak is a working-class character thrust into the world of authoritarian elites. He is caught up in a complex web of loyalty and power dynamics.

Meanwhile, Edward Keplinger is portrayed by actor Hugh Grant. He is the liberal predecessor of Chancellor Elena (Kate Winslet) who shares a tumultuous past with her. Edward's interactions with Elena and Zubak contribute to the shaping of political dynamics and struggles inside the authoritarian regime.

Zubak's decision to kill Keplinger is influenced by several factors, including the latter's lack of loyalty and controversial actions in The Regime. This happens mainly because Keplinger schemes against Chanceller Elena which leads to a dramatic and unexpected confrontation.

Disclaimer: The article contains major spoilers of The Regime episode 4.

What is the political union between Elena and Zubak?

In The Regime episode 4, Elena and Zubak form a political union that serves as a tactical partnership that fortifies their bond. Chancellor Elena coerces Zubak's feelings to keep him under control, and after Keplinger's death, they consummate their union in her office.

It shows Elena's position of power and Zubak's vulnerability to her influence. This incident in The Regime episode 4 highlights the complex mix of loyalty, deception, and authority in their strategic relationship.

What is the significance of the horse in The Regime episode 4?

In The Regime episode 4, a mounted security officer kicks a pregnant woman in Westgate, resulting in the death of both - the lady and her unborn child. The "unscheduled abortion" incident escalates the ongoing tense situation.

This results in a live event with Westgate children, in which Elena reluctantly participates. The horse incident in The Regime episode 4 unfolds the regime's brutality and moral decay during Elena's leadership.

What is the plot of The Regime?

The Regime centers on Kate Winslet's character, Chancellor Elena Vernham, who governs a nation in Central Europe. The show explores Elena's health problems and the difficulties she has in upholding her authority.

Elena makes snap decisions that worsen the situation in her country as the story progresses, particularly after she establishes economic ties with China.

The official synopsis of the series on HBO's website reads:

"The darkly comedic, six-episode series The Regime, starring Academy Award winner Kate Winslet, tells the story of life within the walls of a modern authoritarian regime as it unravels."

Elena's interactions with important figures, such as Corporal Herbert Zubak and Silas Ganz, in times of economic upheaval and civil unrest are central to the narrative.

Is The Regime a true story?

The Regime is not based on a true story. The show looks into the convoluted issues of power, control, and management within a fictitious European regime. Will Tracy, the show creator, drew inspiration from real-life events and historical figures to create a unique and original story about power, control, and oppression in a fictional setting. Tracy told IndieWire:

"Hopefully, it should have more of a universal feeling where any events that do occur on the show will feel like 50 other events from recent history."

What country is The Regime based on?

The Regime is set in a fictional small-landlocked nation in Central Europe with a distinct political and economic landscape. Although the specific country is intentionally ambiguous in the series, several contextual cues suggest that Austria, Switzerland, and Germany are possible inspirations for the show's setting.

Though they took some cues from historical events and real-life political figures, the show creators tried to create a distinct world to avoid making direct comparisons with actual places, politicians, and current affairs.

Watch The Regime episode 4 on Max, Max Amazon Channel, or Spectrum On Demand. The series premiered on Sunday, March 3, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, and new episodes will air weekly until the finale on April 7.