“He’s serving up a lot of baby gravy” - Shannon Sharpe on rumors of Jalen Green getting 3 women pregnant

When the news broke out that 22-year-old Jalen Green was having a baby with 39-year-old Draya Michelle, many were already questioning the age gap between the two. This, however, was followed by reports suggesting the Filipino-American baller is also having two other babies with different women.

Shannon Sharpe discussed the situation on the "Nightcap" podcast with Chad Ochocinco, with Sharpe having an interesting take:

"He was serving up lot of baby gravy," said Sharpe. "Can’t even be mad at him. I don’t think he promised them anything. I might no see you tomorrow you talking about the rest of my life."

Sharpe said that he could relate to Green's situation. He also agrees that the former G-League Ignite player has been putting up good numbers in the past few games.

"I have been there exactly what Jalen Green," Sharpe said. "Whatever the case is he’s been balling."

Listen to Shannon Sharpe talk about Jalen Green, starting at the 1:34 mark

Jalen Green lets his play do the talking amid off-court chatter

Jalen Green has been having the best stretch of the season amid the discussions about his personal life. With his and Draya Michele's relationship receiving scrutiny due to the age gap, two anonymous women are making claims about Green.

A model has said that she had Green's baby last month, and another woman is saying she is pregnant with his child.

Since February 29, Green has been playing his best basketball under coach Ime Udoka, and is averaging 28.3 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals in the last 12 games. He also put in two 40-point performances against the Washington Wizards and Utah Jazz in March.

Green is expected to earn $9.8 million by the end of the 2023-24 season and is set to pocket $12.4 million by next season. This summer, he is expected to negotiate a contract extension with the Houston Rockets, which will become a point of interest if he is involved in a paternity suit.