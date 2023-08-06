Who is Draya Michele? Jalen Green sparks girlfriend rumors after 38-year-old fitness model spotted with Rockets star

Dating rumors regarding Jalen Green have surfaced after the young guard was spotted with Draya Michele. She is an actress and model who has appeared in numerous movies and TV shows.

Draya Michele with Jalen Green

What stands out most about Jalen Green being with Michele is their age gap. She turned 38 in January, while the Houston Rockets guard is only 21.

Along with her modeling and acting career, Michele is a fashion designer and media personality. She's also made waves with her dating life in the past when she was with pop artist Chris Brown. Prior to being with Green, Michele was once enaged to former NFL player Orlando Scandrick.

The first big TV opportunity Michele received was to be on the reality show "Basketball Wives." She joined the cast in 2011 and stayed on for four years. Some of the other programs she has appeared in include The Fight That Never Ends, Be Someone and L.A.'s Finest. Michele is still involved in the music world as well, appearing in a music video for rapper Don Toliver in 2020.

As for her designing career, Michele has three of her own clothing lines. They are titled "Mint Swim," "Fine Ass Girls" and "Beige & Coco."

Recent dating news should change the perception of Jalen Green

After being seen with Draya Michele, the perception of Jalen Green might change for NBA fans. Earlier this summer, an old video of the Houston Rockets guard emerged that had some questioning his sexuality.

The video that surfaced back in July was from when Green was in high school. In that clip that made its way around social media, he was seen doing sexual gestures to one of his teammates.

It later came out that the teammate was Josh Christopher. The Rockets drafted Christopher in 2021 but traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies not long after the video went viral.

Aside from all this off-the-court drama, Green is getting ready to build off the career year he had in 2023. In the 76 games he appeared in, Green averaged 22.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists. The Rockets need him to continue his development as they prepare to take the next step in their rebuild. As a former top pick, the franchise views him as someone that can be an elite guard for them when he reaches his prime.

