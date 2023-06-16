Tom Holland regrets the way he handled taking over the role of Spider-Man from Andrew Garfield

To the very few who may not be in the know, Tom Holland currently plays Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He recently revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he regretted the way he handled taking over the webslinger's role from Andrew Garfield.

Garfield portrayed Spidey in Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man duology from 2012 to 2014, taking over the role from Tobey Maguire. The latter finished his run as the friendly neighbourhood hero in 2007's Spider-Man 3, the last film in Sam Raimi's film trilogy based on the web-swinging hero.

However, between 2014-15, following the Sony Pictures email leak which revealed plans to integrate Spider-Man into the MCU, Garfield was dropped as the webslinger. Subsequently, Tom Holland made a captivating debut as Spidey in 2016's Captain America: Civil War, and has appeared in five MCU films since then.

Holland and Garfield teamed up as their respective webslingers in the 2021 winter blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the film, they joined forces with Alfred Molina's Doc Ock to combat their enemies - Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and Lizard - with the intention of curing them.

Now, Tom Holland has expressed the regret he feels at the way he handled replacing Garfield as Spider-Man.

"I just wish I'd called him": Tom Holland reveals regret for how he handled taking over Spider-Man from Andrew Garfield

Tom Holland currently plays Spider-Man in the MCU while Andrew Garfield played the character in The Amazing Spider-Man films (Images via Sony/Marvel)

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland reflected back on the time when he first took over the role of Spider-Man from Andrew Garfield, following the latter's last appearance as the webslinger at the time, The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

Holland revealed that he had been so caught up in getting the role that he did not stop to think about what his predecessor was going through after he was replaced by Sony. He said:

"That’s because of my naivete as a kid. I was 19 when I got cast. I was so caught up in getting the role that I never took any time to think about what it must have been like for him. If I’d made my second movie and it didn’t necessarily deliver in the way it should have done and they recast me, I would really struggle to bounce back. Andrew bounced back in the most unbelievable way. I just wish I’d called him and just said, 'You know I can’t turn down this opportunity.'"

The Crowded Room star then revealed to the outlet how he had later on received the opportunity to tell Garfield about his feelings of regret on the set of No Way Home. He highlighted the special bond he had formed with Garfield and Tobey Maguire, and said that the three of them were really like brothers.

Tom Holland then mentioned the WhatsApp group chat that he, Maguire, and Garfield have, which is called The Spider-Boys. He said that he and the other two Spider-Man actors often catch up and keep in touch via the group.

Tom Holland says that the Spider-Man 4 script is "looking good"

Tom Holland says that the script for Spider-Man 4 is looking good (Image via Sony/Marvel)

As for the development process of Spider-Man 4. Tom Holland has revealed that he has read the script for it and that according to him "it was looking pretty good." He said:

"Whether or not it’ll come to fruition, who knows? – But right now it’s looking pretty good, and we’ll just have to wait and see.”

However, Holland recently revealed to The Hollywood Reporter how he felt a little bit apprehensive about Spider-Man 4. He said that a part of him wanted to leave the role behind, claiming that he and the creators had hit a home run with the first MCU Spider-Man trilogy.

Moreover, Holland also revealed the one condition that needs to be fulfilled for Spider-Man 4 in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment that. He said that it needs to be better and outdo Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As for other news regarding Spider-Man 4, Zendaya is rumored to be coming back to play MJ alongside Holland's Peter Parker. Sony Pictures' CEO Tom Rothman revealed in a 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home that he expects Jon Watts, Holland, and Zendaya to return for the fourth film.

Fans of Tom Holland can currently catch him in Apple TV+'s The Crowded Room. As for Andrew Garfield, he can next be seen in John Crowley's romantic comedy film We Live In Time, where he co-stars alongside Florence Pugh.

