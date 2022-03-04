Top 5 overpowered characters in Marvel

Marvel Comics features a long list of powerful characters, but some of them are too overpowered. Each character in the universe possesses some extraordinary powers that determine their superiority level.

Of course, characters like Hulk, Iron Man, and Daredevil are powerful in their own right. However, there are a few characters who don't have any limit to their powers, and of course, they know how to fully utilize their abilities as well.

Captain Marvel, Thanos, and Galactus in the list of overpowered characters in Marvel

5) Captain Marvel

Brie Larson portrayed Carol Danvers in MCU (Image via Marvel)

Captain Marvel is one of the mightiest and most overpowered characters. In the MCU, Carol Danvers is Captain Marvel, who first appeared as a regular military personnel. Later, when an explosion took place, her DNA was fused with one of the Kree-Warriors. At that moment, she gained incredible superhuman powers.

Also, having Kree’s blood in her body gives her enough strength to knock out several Skrulls, humans, and Kree warriors. Moreover, she became so powerful that her enemies used to get knocked out with her normal kicks and punches.

Besides incredible strength and endurance, Carol Danvers can use the power of the “White Hole” in the comics. It allows her character to fly at light's speed. On top of that, she can control heat, gravity, and can even survive in space.

4) Thanos (with Infinity Gauntlet)

Thanos with the Infity Gauntlet can give a rough time to even the most powerful superheroes (Image via Marvel)

Of course, Mad Titan isn’t that powerful when compared to the likes of Hulk, Thor, Captain Marvel, and more. However, with the power of the Infinity Stones, Thanos is almost impossible to defeat.

For instance, it took the collective efforts of all the Avengers members to defeat Thanos in the MCU. Hulk, who is powerful enough to dominate demigods like Loki and Thor, was beaten ruthlessly by Thanos because of the Power Stone.

Both in the movies and comic books, Thanos is obsessed with the Infinity Stones. And with the possessions of these stones, Thanos gets the power to erase half of the population of the universe. So, it’s safe to say that with the power of Infinity Stones, Thanos is one of the most overpowered characters in the universe.

3) Galactus

Galactus consumes planets to increase his powers (Image via Marvel)

Galactus is one of the most powerful characters. The character’s origin goes back to the time before Big Bang, which makes him one of the oldest entities alive.

Galactus was once an explorer, but he started consuming planets to maintain his existence. His ability to consume entire planets is enough to make him one of the most overpowered characters in the entire universe.

2) Arishem The Judge

Arishem is considered as a God (Image via Marvel)

Similar to Galactus, Arishem The Judge is considered a God in the universe. He is a celestial entity whose powers can’t be matched. In fact, Arishem’s powers are immeasurable, and no one truly knows to what extent the Celestial’s powers go.

Arishem maintains the cycle of life and birth by constantly creating and destroying planets. However, he often spares planets that he deems worthy. There were times when superheroes on an alien planet tried fighting Arishem, but of course, they couldn’t land a single scratch on the entity. But Arishem did spare the planet after seeing its population’s will to live.

1) One Above All

One above All is a mysterious entity (Image via Marvel)

As the name suggests, One Above All comes out on top in the comics. Not much is known about this mysterious fictional entity. However, we know that there are infinite universes in the multiverse, and One Above All is responsible for life on all of them.

The Supreme Ruler is so powerful that the entity doesn’t interfere in matters of the multiverse and has iincredibly powerful beings like Eternity who do his work for him.

