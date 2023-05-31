Who bought the Avengers Tower? 6 possible candidates

Tony Stark sold the Avengers Tower back in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its owner has been a long-running mystery ever since. None of the movies or shows have since revealed the new owner(s) of the tower. Spider-Man: Far From Home showed us that it had been completely remodeled by the year 2024. But even in Hawkeye, someone like Kate Bishop did not know who had bought the new tower.

The MCU variant of Norman Osborn was a big possibility, as the tower was sold in a Spider-Man movie. So, a Spider-Man-related persona should have bought it. But Spider-Man: No Way Home revealed that Norman Osborn doesn’t exist on the MCU’s Earth-616/199999. So he couldn’t have bought it. But there are multiple other characters who could be its new owner(s).

Characters who may have bought the Avengers tower

1) Reed Richards – The Baxter Building

The Baxter Building (Image via Marvel)

Many MCU fans have long believed that the tower would be turned into the Baxter building. The choice mostly seemed to be between Oscorp and the Baxter building. But after No Way Home, it could be the latter. In fact, Spider-Man: Far From Home’s ending actually teased the arrival of the Fantastic Four with an Easter egg placed right in front of the Avengers Tower.

The construction boards in the above image state, “We are so excited to show you what comes next.” It is followed by numbers 1, 2, 3, and a question mark. So, what comes next is 4, which meant two things back then, towards the end of Phase 3. It either meant Phase 4 or Fantastic Four.

Spider-Man: Far From Home still (Image via Marvel)

One major reason that it could have meant the latter was that MCU Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts was chosen to direct Fantastic Four before he left and Matt Shakman took over.

So, Watts could have teased his then-upcoming Fantastic Four movie with the old Avengers Tower. But now that he isn’t directing the film, plans for the owners of Avengers Tower could have changed as well.

2) Mr. Gryphon – Qeng Enterprises

Loki’s Kang Easter Egg (Image via Marvel)

Loki season 1 revealed a realm right before the end of time known as the Void. When Loki got pruned, he ended up at the Void, where we got the Qeng Industries Easter Egg, which showed a wrecked Avengers Tower with a "Qeng" logo instead of the Stark logo.

It was a direct nod to Qeng Enterprises from the comics, which was a company that Tony Stark sold his famous tower to in a 2015 Avengers comic run. It was run by Mr. Gryphon, an alias used by Kang the Conqueror.

Since Kang is supposed to be a mainstay in the MCU and the Mr. Gryphon variant of Kang was seen in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s post-credits scene, it’s possible that he could have bought the Avengers Tower from Tony back in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

3) Kingpin - Fisk Tower

The Fisk Tower in Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

There have been multiple iterations where we have seen Wilson Fisk’s tower as a high-tech headquarters. He was introduced in Hawkeye, but there’s still quite a bit of ambiguity around his character. In the MCU, he had been building up his criminal empire for years and years.

So he could have amassed a lot of wealth by the time he made his MCU debut. Since he was always so hush-hush, going about his ways behind the scenes, he could have easily been one of the characters that bought the old tower from Stark. We expect this revelation to be made in the upcoming Echo series or in Daredevil: Born Again.

4) Val and the CIA

MCU’s Thunderbolts members (Image via Marvel)

Contessa Allegra Valentina de Fontaine, aka Val, has clearly been recruiting the Avengers replacements in the MCU. First, she got a Captain America counterpart in John Walker/US Agent. Then, Black Widow revealed that she had also recruited a darker widow in Yelena Belova. After that, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever turned her into the head of the CIA.

Now that she is supposed to form the Thunderbolts team, a running theory states that the CIA always had the plan to recruit their own team of super-powered individuals. To enact that plan, they could have bought the Avengers Tower from Tony. But for some reason, those plans could have been put on hold.

Now, under Val’s leadership and President Ross’ orders, the Thunderbolts team might be formed with Bucky, Taskmaster, Yelena, Alexei Shostakov, John Walker, Ava Starr, and probably a few others. Their headquarters would be right in the middle of New York, within the old Avengers Tower.

5) Victor Von Doom – Von Doom Industries

Doctor Doom’s company (Image via Marvel)

With Fantastic Four arriving soon, Marvel ought to be preparing for the arrival of Victor Von Doom, a.k.a. Doctor Doom, as well. But it’s likely that Marvel had already laid down a way to bring him in by connecting him to Age of Ultron.

In the comics, Victor Von Doom became the leader of Latveria, another fictional country similar to Sokovia and Wakanda. But since Sokovia and Latveria are closer to each other in the comics, Victor Von Doom could have come in to pick up the pieces and gather Ultron’s tech from the area.

After that, the people of both Latveria and Sokovia could follow in his footsteps as he promised to rebuild Sokovia. Furthermore, it’s possible that, in order to establish a base for his creations in the US, he could have bought the Avengers Tower as well.

6) Danny Rand – Rand Enterprises

The Immortal Iron Fist (Image via Marvel)

Now that the likes of Daredevil and Kingpin have joined the MCU, it’s likely that Iron Fist will also be showing up sooner or later. Shang-Chi has already had his first outing, so using him, Marvel could bring a rebooted Iron Fist into the MCU through Shang-Chi 2.

If that’s the case, then Rand Enterprises would already exist in the MCU, and Danny Rand (or his associates) could be the owner of the Avengers Tower. This will be a surprise revelation for Marvel fans, but it certainly is one possibility because Danny Rand is one of the richer Marvel characters and has the resources to buy Tony’s old tower.

While the above mentioned could buy the Avengers Towers, recent speculations say that the tower was purchased by Mephisto. It remains to be seen if the speculation is indeed true.

