Who is DC's Brutus? Origin explored ahead of his live-action portrayal in Naomi's season finale

Brutus will be seen in the live-action finale of the CW series Naomi, and we couldn't be more excited. Since its debut on January 11, the series has been going strong with wholesome plots and intriguing characters in every episode.

However, some characters come up more than others when it comes to popularity, and Brutus is one.

Fans want to know everything about this menacing alien, who's been an Omega-level threat to many characters, including the entire Justice League.

Breaking down Brutus' first appearance in the DC universe

Brutus is one of the newest characters in DC Comics. He was first seen on the Justice League Vol 4 #59 in May 2021 to capture the planet earth and defeat the Justice League while doing it.

He first meets Black Adam in his hometown of Kahndaq, and fights him when he finds out that he rules the city. We see Black Adam winning largely in the fight when Justice League arrives.

Brutus then opens a portal and escapes while telling the league that he will be back to conquer their planet.

Justice League (2018) #59 (Image via DC Comics)

In the next issue, we see Justice League and Black Adam trying to investigate to find out as much as they can about the alien menace. They are also joined by Naomi McDuffie, as Adam finds out that the being came from her dimension. Unfortunately, Naomi has no idea who he is and what he wants.

After some time, the Justice League deduces that the being belongs to the home planet of none other than Zumbado (archenemy to Naomi McDuffie), who has been after Naomi for quite a long time. They find out that Zumbado is the one who has told Brutus about this earth and the availability of the planet for the taking.

The Justice League is then interrupted by the news of Brutus attacking Central City. However, when they reach, they find out that the queen of Amazon, Hippolyta, has given him quite the run for his money.

Justice League (2018) #60 (Image via DC Comics)

On Justice league's arrival, Brutus repeats the same thing he did the last time. He bids the league goodbye and tells them that he will be coming back while jumping into a portal.

However, we see our heroes much more concerned about Hippolyta's presence than another fleeing attempt by Brutus. Hippolyta then explains that he came to Themiscyra to try to capture it but failed yet again.

She then adds that as he was jumping through his portal to escape (again), she saw an opportunity to follow him through it, and then she landed in Central City.

In the next issue, we see Brutus (in his dimension) wanting to go to earth again as he tries to convince his associate, McMurph, to create another portal. However, McMurph swiftly disagrees.

She tells him that she has formed a lot of portals for him, yet he hasn't gotten anywhere near conquering earth. She also explains that creating portals uses a lot of power and should not be done frequently.

Justice League (2018) #61 (Image via DC Comics)

However, he explains that he hasn't seen a more beautiful planet than the earth and that all of his efforts to conquer it are worth it.

On earth, we see Justice League trying to devise a plan to stop the evil being. They then agree to find him in his own dimension and close the door he uses to come to earth. They also decide to let Naomi lead them as she comes from the same dimension as him.

In moments, we see Flash set up a device to send the Justice League to Brutus' home planet. The device looks and works like a treadmill getting its power from Barry running on it.

As the league reaches, we see that all of them have landed on different parts of the planet. Another major problem that they face is the overflow of power in the meta members of the league. We see all of them struggling to use or control their power which gives Brutus an edge.

Justice League (2018) #62 (Image via DC Comics)

He starts destroying every member one by one, including Superman and Black Adam, as Black Canary blows him up with her extra charged Canary Cry. However, we see Canary struggling to be conscious as her Canary Cry eats her up from the inside.

On earth, we see Hippolyta visiting the league in their headquarters and finds Barry running on the treadmill. She then asks Barry about everything that's going on, and Barry explains everything. While describing, he also realizes that he has sent the Justice League with bad math, which means they are in big trouble.

As soon he realizes, Flash rushes to find Mr. Terrifc for help. After some time, we see Flash and Hippolyta arriving at the dimension. Hippolyta then easily defeats Brutus, possibly because her powers are not affected by bad math (as Barry puts it).

ARRAY @ARRAYNow Fun DC Fact: Brutus is played by @Ray__Porter who also voiced Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League! #Naomi Fun DC Fact: Brutus is played by @Ray__Porter who also voiced Darkseid in Zack Snyder’s Justice League! #Naomi https://t.co/1kC8s7YbeP

Many details are yet to be figured out about the brilliant creature, as he is one of the newest additions to the DC universe. For now, we can conclude that he is blunt, savage, and determined over his evil goals.

What do you think about Brutus? Tell us in the comments section below!

Edited by Yasho Amonkar