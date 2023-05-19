Who dies in Fast X? Every character death explained

Fast X hit the theaters on May 18 all around the world, continuing the long-running trend of shocking surprises with character deaths and returns. While most Fast and Furious movies have refrained from killing off many characters, this one acts as a true setup for the finale event (although Vin Diesel has announced Fast 12 as well).

Fast X ended with a massive cliffhanger as the narrative played out similar to Avengers: Infinity War. Some characters died permanently while the fate of others hangs in the balance. Fast and Furious 11 will resolve the cliffhanger two years later. But before that, we at least know a few characters that perished permanently.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Fast X, read at your discretion.

Permanent deaths that happened in Fast X

1) Diogo

Diogo in Fast Five (Image via Universal)

The first character to perish in the film was Luis Da Silva Jr.’s Diogo, who returned to the franchise after Fast Five. Dom went back to race wars in Rio and Dante manipulated him to enter a drag race by betting $1 million. The two were joined by Dom’s old friend Diogo and Daniella Melchior’s Isabel (sister of Dom’s ex, Elena).

The race, however, was one of Dante’s ploys to make Dom suffer. The former planted bombs under Diogo and Isabel’s cars, putting Dom in a position to choose whom he wants to save. As Isabel was closer to him (and was his true “family”), his instinct was to save her. He wanted to save both, but there wasn’t enough time left for him to save both.

So as soon as Diogo switched to NOS on his car, it exploded, leaving Dom with a lot of guilt.

2) Jakob Toretto

Jakob Toretto dies in Fast X (Image via Universal)

The second character to go down shockingly was Dom’s own brother, Jakob Toretto. He was a potential powerhouse who could have taken the franchise forward after Dom’s demise in the finale. But after the latter gave him a second chance in F9, he redeemed himself by sacrificing himself to save Dom and his nephew, little Brian.

Similar to Diogo, we saw his car explode along with a few others that were driven by Dante’s army. Han’s death in an exploding car has been faked in the past. But there was no way Jakob Toretto could have survived this blast where multiple other cars exploded.

Other implied deaths of characters who will return

3) Tej, Roman, Han, and Ramsey

Tej, Roman, Han, and Ramsey in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Towards the end, Dom’s friends-cum-family members -- Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey -- were flying to Portugal on a plane in order to reunite with the protagonist and little B. But as soon as they arrived, Agent Aimes betrayed Dom and successfully launched a missile at the incoming aircraft.

Being hit by the warhead, their plane went crashing towards a mountain and the film made it seem that they’d all end up dying. But with Jakob gone, the death of these four will take out half of the cast members from Fast 11. So, it’s likely that all four of them would survive.

There’s also a possibility for one of these four to stay behind on the plane while trying to save others. But it’s likely that every one of them will return as all of them could have jumped out with parachutes.

4) Dominic Toretto and Little B

Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto in Fast X (Image via Universal)

Dom and his son somehow survived an impossible ride down the dam, which was half destroyed by two exploding trucks. But Dante had also rigged the whole Dam to blow just in case Dom survived the truck attack. With nowhere left to go, Dom and little Brian were caught in a tough situation as we did hear an explosion off-screen.

However, it’s more or less confirmed that Dom will survive the explosion. He might find a hiding spot behind the rocks around him, or he could be saved by one of the two characters that didn’t join the main action in the film.

Little Brian in Fast X (Image via Universal)

One of those characters could be Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, who only showed up for one scene and then left to “dig up a grave.” But an even more satisfying savior of Dom and his son would be Brian O’Connor. Paul Walker’s Brian was digitally recreated in Furious 7 with the help of his brothers.

Since he is alive and has been kept out of the franchise for obvious reasons, he could be brought back for the potential finale event just to save Dominic Toretto. Either way, Dom and Little B will make it into Fast 11 for sure.

The next installment will potentially hit theaters in the summer of 2025.

