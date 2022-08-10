Who are Matador and Man-Bull? Obscure Daredevil villains showcased in MCU's She-Hulk trailer

We are in the final stages of Phase 4 as the House of Mouse is gearing towards releasing She-Hulk, the latest Disney Plus series. Fans have been served with a plethora of trailers, teasers, and sneak peeks of the nine-episode sitcom starring Tatiana Maslany in the titular role. The promo clips have offered eagle-eyed fans plenty of details about the plot as well as the characters that will be appearing in the series.

The promo showcased several important characters ranging from the Man Without Fear, Daredevil, to the arch enemy of the protagonist, Titania. Keeping aside the big guns, the promo has also featured various small-time villains like The Wrecking Crew, Leap-Frog, and the Magician.

In the trailer, She-Hulk can be seen sharing the screen with Matador and Man-Bull, the villains who have often tussled against Daredevil. Despite their aggressive nature in the comics, the promo shows Matador and Man-Bull engaged in group therapy along with Jen Walters and Emil Blonsky.

She-Hulk villain Matador swore revenge against the world that booed him for animal cruelty

Unlike other comic book villains whose backstories are tragic and filled with drama, Matador’s story is rather goofy. Created by the legendary Stan Lee and Wally Wood, Manuel Eloganto was a world-famous bullfighter whose charisma and style attracted a lot of people. However, on one fateful day, Eloganto was booed by the audience due to his cruelty towards the bull. The audience’s discouraging chants affected him so much that the Matador got distracted and was attacked by the charging bull.

While he survived the attack, Eloganto embraced a life of crime as he swore revenge against the hypocritical society. He made his first appearance in October 1964 in Daredevil #5. The villain has no superpowers but is quick on his feet and shows above-average agility. He carries his cape to distract his enemies while his sword and bullwhip offer him a good chance for offense.

In a fight against Daredevil, Matador tried to blind the Man Without Fear by tying the cape to his face, unaware of the fact that Matt Murdock is blind and relies on his other senses.

Man-Bull has gone toe-to-toe against She-Hulk’s cousin Hulk

Jim @CanadaDaredevil #Daredevil Daredevil #144. Cover by Ed Hannigan. The Owl busts the Man-Bull out of prison to get him to capture a doctor who will help him with his condition. The Man Bull decides to use the doctor to cure himself and Daredevil has to stop his rampage. #Marvel Daredevil #144. Cover by Ed Hannigan. The Owl busts the Man-Bull out of prison to get him to capture a doctor who will help him with his condition. The Man Bull decides to use the doctor to cure himself and Daredevil has to stop his rampage. #Marvel #Daredevil https://t.co/XMPWBmr45V

Created by Gerry Conway and Gene Colan, William Taurens worked for Mr. Kline, an A-grade foe of the Daredevil. Taurens would kidnap people for his employer, and the victims would then be used as test subjects in hazardous experiments. After Daredevil put an end to Taurens’ kidnapping, the disgraced villain underwent an experiment that turned him into a half man, half bull.

He made his first appearance in July 1971 in Daredevil #78. Despite his immense strength and stamina, the Man-Bull was subdued by Daredevil. While Taurens’ bull form was temporary in the beginning, he turned into a permanent Man-Bull after injecting himself with a serum and escaping the prison.

Man-Bull has fought She-Hulk's relative Incredible Hulk, but had stood no chance against Green Goliath. Man-Bull and Matador are a duo and have often worked together. The promo for She-Hulk shows the two villains in a rather calm state, signifying that they might be reformed and have bid farewell to their days of villainy.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is all set to release on 18 August 2022 on Disney Plus. The ten-episode series will feature Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk, Jameela Jamil as Titania, Mark Ruffalo as Hulk, Tim Roth as Abomination, Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock and Benedict Wong as Wong.

Edited by Susrita Das