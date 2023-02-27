Why Boba Fett's return is all but confirmed in The Mandalorian season 3

Boba Fett's return to the Mandalorian season three has been a long-awaited moment for fans of the franchise.

Boba Fett was first introduced in The Empire Strikes Back and quickly became a fan-favorite character despite only having a few minutes of screen time. He is a bounty hunter and has always been known for his unique Mandalorian armor and deadly skills.

With the success of The Mandalorian, fans have been speculating about the possibility of Boba Fett returning to the series. The character appeared surprised in the show's second season, and now his return is all but confirmed for the upcoming third season.

The latest trailer for The Mandalorian season three dropped some hints about what fans can expect, and it seems like Boba Fett will play a significant role in the third season.

As the Star Wars universe expands, fans are excited to see what lies ahead for the legendary bounty hunter. From his past adventures in the original trilogy to his recent appearances in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, there are still many stories to be told about this iconic character.

The Mandalorian's return to Tatooine and the potential for Boba Fett's comeback

Din Djarin returns to Tatooine with hints of Boba Fett's comeback (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian's latest trailer has hinted at the show's return to Tatooine in season 3. The iconic desert planet has been a recurring location throughout the series, and the new season will follow the same trend.

However, the last time viewers visited Tatooine, they saw Boba Fett taking up a powerful leadership position. This left fans wondering about his potential return in the upcoming season.

Boba Fett's storyline was a significant part of the show's second season, and his series The Book of Boba Fett has fueled speculation about his role in the upcoming season. The trailer's brief scene on Tatooine has left fans excited, as they believe it could be a setup for Fett's long-awaited return.

While it remains to be seen how Boba Fett's story will continue in the third season, his involvement in the politics of Tatooine could play a significant role. The planet has always been a hive of scum and villainy, and Fett's position as a feared bounty hunter could be helpful in the face of danger.

Mando and Boba Fett could be reunited soon (Image via Lucasfilm)

The return to Tatooine in season three of the series has opened up exciting possibilities for Boba Fett's storyline. His leadership position on the planet and Fett's previous appearances in the series have hinted at his connection to Mandalore, with his armor originating from the planet.

Mando has expressed his intention to go to Mandalore in the latest trailer, and Fett's involvement in the politics of Mandalore could lead to an exciting storyline for the upcoming season. This has left fans eager to see what's in store for the iconic antihero.

Exploring the significance of Mandalore in The Mandalorian season 3

Mandalore's role in season 3 is a major point of interest (Image via Lucasfilm)

In the recently released trailer for season three of the series, fans were treated to a glimpse of Din Djarin's next mission - the search for Mandalore. Mandalore has been a crucial aspect of the show's plot from the beginning as the homeworld of the Mandalorian culture. However, with the events of the previous seasons, it has become even more critical.

Din Djarin, the show's protagonist, has been on a journey to reunite Grogu with the Jedi. In doing so, he has had to confront various factions who wanted to take control of the child's unique abilities.

Throughout his journey, he has encountered many other Mandalorians who have helped him, including Bo-Katan Kryze and Boba Fett. These characters have provided Djarin with information and assistance, which may be crucial to his search for Mandalore.

The return of Mandalore in live-action (Image via Lucasfilm)

In the previous season, Boba Fett revealed that he had a past with the Mandalorians, and it's clear that he has a deep understanding of their culture. Fett's involvement in the search for Mandalore may lead to some interesting revelations about his past and his relationship with the Mandalorian culture.

He may provide Djarin with some critical information about Mandalore's location and history, or he may help him navigate the treacherous political landscape of the planet. The search for Mandalore will likely play a pivotal role in the future of The Mandalorian.

With rumors of spin-off shows and movies set in the Star Wars universe, it's possible that the search for Mandalore may lead to new storylines and characters. The search may lead to the unification of the Mandalorian clans, which could significantly impact the Star Wars universe.

The fate of Cad Bane and Cobb Vanth's resurrection

Cad Bane's resurrection and Cobb Vanth's fate: what to expect in season 3 (Image via Lucasfilm)

Cad Bane, a notorious bounty hunter from the Clone Wars, is another character fans hope to see in The Mandalorian season three. Bane's fate was left unclear after the events of the Book of Boba Fett, and his death was never officially confirmed.

Cad Bane's story may continue in the upcoming season, with other fan-favorite characters like Boba Fett making surprise returns. Fans are excited to see if Bane makes a comeback and what role he could play in the storyline.

Meanwhile, the fate of Cobb Vanth, a character introduced in The Mandalorian season two, is also up in the air. The post-credits scene in Book of Boba Fett teased that Vanth may still be alive, and the latest trailer hints at a return to Tatooine.

Fans eagerly anticipate the answers to Vanth's story and whether he'll cross paths with Boba Fett or Din Djarin again. With The Mandalorian known for its unexpected twists and turns, anything is possible, and fans can't wait to see what surprises the show has in store.

Final thoughts

The season 3 promises to be an exciting ride for Star Wars fans (Image via Lucasfilm)

The Mandalorian season three is shaping up to be an exciting continuation of the popular Star Wars series.

With the return of characters like Boba Fett and potential appearances from others such as Cad Bane, the search for Mandalore, and the fate of Cobb Vanth, there are plenty of plot threads to keep fans invested.

As the release of the new season approaches, anticipation and speculation continues to build among the Star Wars fan community.

