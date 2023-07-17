Why Fate: The Winx Saga won't be returning for the third season? Explained

Netflix cancelled the airing of Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 to the disappointment of viewers who had started to love the show. The news was announced by the series showrunner, Brian Young. While he was sad about the turn of events, Young expressed gratitude towards Netflix for the great experience he had on the platform.

Fate: The Winx Saga premiered its debut season on January 22, 2021, and was a live-action series based on the comics and animated series named Winx Club. It is the story of a fairy, Bloom, who has magical firepower and joins Alfea boarding school to learn to manage her powers. The story revolves around the adventures she and her classmates have.

The second season of the show concluded on September 16, 2022, and the audience was waiting for a third season. However, Netflix cancelled the third season amid mixed reviews from critics and viewers. The announcement of the cancellation came on Brian’s social media account in November 2022.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 3- Why Netflix cancelled the series? Explained

The previous two seasons of Fate: The Winx Saga received mixed feedback from the audience. While some admired its world-building stories, others criticized it for having a badly written plot. On the one hand, viewers enjoyed the fantasy quotient and the added depth in the story. On the other hand, critics believe that the plot did not add anything meaningful to the franchise.

Initially, Netflix marketed the show, and that helped with the promotion of the show through Netflix’s TUDUM event and multiple trailers. However, this could not help the sharp fall in viewership of the second season of the show. While the viewership of season one went up while season two was being aired, it affected the percentage of watch time for the sequel season.

half smoked billy @stankgrips the reason fate: the winx saga got cancelled is cause they never use their damn magic.



like god I get character development but where is the COMBAT?!? woulda been better as a really well animated show. all they do is cry whine and drill plot holes. like what is even happening?

Using the CVE metric, some media analyzers have confirmed that season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga had the weakest debut among all the Netflix shows that were renewed. While a drop in watch time of about 50% is considered bad news for a show, Fate: The Winx Saga started having an almost 57% drop between week 2 and week 3. All this may have contributed to the platform’s decision to discontinue the show.

What was expected from Fate: The Winx Saga season 3?

Fate: The Winx Saga season 3 was going to explore Bloom's past (Image via Netflix)

Showrunner Brian Young has gone on record to say that he had plans for season 3. The second season of the show ended on a cliffhanger and needed answers to tie up some loose ends. The end of season 2 showed Bloom entering the portal to the Realm of Darkness to close it and discover her biological mother. The next season could have looked deeper into Bloom’s past.

The third season might have focused on the tension between the Blood Witches and the fairies or explored the chances of a civil war. The boarding school was also supposed to have a new headmaster or headmistress. While Young had also planned the return of Icy and Darcy, he had other avenues to explore as well.

태리⚡️ @Tricia_Ceex I’m actually upset that Fate Winx Saga was cancelled. It had a good balance of drama, action, romance & comedy for a supernatural show. Only thing that really bothered me was the constant uncertainty of who the enemy was.

Since Netflix has yet cancelled the show, season 3 is not happening any time soon, despite the plans of Young and his crew to continue. As such, fans who want to connect with the characters can revisit the first and second seasons of the show. There are books on the story that they can read to update themselves in case a third season happens sometime in the future.