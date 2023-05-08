Why Marvel may bring back Johnathon Majors for Kang the Conqueror role

Johnathon Majors' career in Hollywood and especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been quite impressive. Fans were most impressed with his portrayal of Kang the Conqueror. The actor made his debut as "He Who Remains" in the finale of Loki season 1 on Disney+. Following this, he signed up for multiple MCU projects and was cast as the main villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which didn't do too well at the box office.

Despite the film's failure at the box office, Johnathon Majors' portrayal of Kang received glowing reviews. His role is set to remain essential to the MCU's story when he reappears in Loki Season 2 and Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, which is likely to feature more of his exploits.

However, there has been a sudden turn of events and it is possible that Marvel Studios might have to make some challenging choices. This is because of the allegations of assaults and harassment against Majors. If he is found guilty, it may become highly likely that his role will need to be recast.

Rumors swirl as Marvel discusses allegations against Johnathon Majors

According to recent reports, there seems to be trouble brewing for Majors' career, as news of his alleged domestic abuse surfaced.

The alleged incident, which took place on March 26, 2023, in New York City, involved a 30-year-old woman whose name has been withheld. Although he was arrested, Jonathan Majors has continuously denied the allegations through his representatives. Additionally, his lawyer also claimed that the accuser has retracted her statement.

Despite nothing being officially confirmed, rumors have been circulating that Marvel Studios has been discussing the issue with Majors' team. It is worth noting that industry insider Jeff Sneider had previously commented on the matter on The Hot Mic podcast.

Johnathon Majors seem to be in serious trouble. (Image via Getty Images)

The situation has caused quite a stir, with many people already taking sides and forming their own opinions on the matter. It is unfortunate for Majors, considering he has recently delivered impressive performances in movies such as Creed III and Ant-Man 3. Johnathon Majors was poised to be a major player in the next season of Loki and was supposed to be a key figure in the Multiverse Saga.

However, given the sensitive nature of the allegations, it might be a wise move for Marvel Studios to hold off on any Loki promotional material until the matter has been resolved in court. Until the official verdict comes out, the future of Johnathon Majors' career hangs in the balance, with supporters and detractors waiting anxiously for any updates.

Why Johnathon Majors Could make a comeback in the MCU as Kang

All that being said, there is still some hope for Jonathan Majors to see him in Marvel's upcoming projects.

Fans and critics alike were blown away by Johnathon Majors' performance in Loki as He Who Remains. He brought complexity, intensity, and a level of charisma to the character that made him both intriguing and terrifying, proving that he has the range and talent to take on a villainous role like Kang.

Kang is a character closely tied to the concept of the multiverse, which is expected to play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe going forward. Given Jonathan Majors' previous work in the show Lovecraft Country, he would be well-suited to embrace the complexity of Kang and the multiverse.

Kang has the potential to become a major player in the MCU's overarching narrative. (Image via Sportskeeda)

Marvel Studios has always been known for its strategic casting decisions and its ability to bring back actors to play different roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This has helped to establish a sense of continuity and familiarity among the audience while also allowing the actors to showcase their range and versatility.

This makes it an interesting decision to keep Jonathan Majors in the fold and give him a significant role such as Kang in the upcoming MCU projects. By doing so, Marvel would not only be showcasing Majors' talent and potential as an actor but also demonstrating their commitment to creating a cohesive and interconnected universe that fans have come to love.

Overall, Kang has the potential to become a major player in the MCU's overarching narrative. Based on his previous performances, it's clear that Jonathan Majors has the talent and range to pull off such a complex character, making him an ideal choice for the role.

