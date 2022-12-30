Why is Spider-Man not on Disney Plus? Streaming details and more explored

With more than 5 million average searches per month, Spider-Man is Marvel’s most celebrated character, as per an analysis by entertainment retailer Zavvi. The wall-crawler is, in fact, so popular that he defeats the likes of Superman and Batman in that regard. Spider-Man’s cinematic run has seen a lot of changes in the last two decades, and now, actor Tom Holland plays the superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The MCU started featuring the character back in 2016 with the release of Captain America: Civil War. Since then, Spider-Man has been the center of three of his films, along with appearances in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Since most Marvel Studios titles arrive on Disney+ between 45 and 60 days of their release, why isn’t Spider-Man: No Way Home on Disney+?

Spider-Man titles will eventually land on Disney+, but there's a catch

Tom Holland in Spider-man: Homecoming (Image via Marvel Studios)

It is common knowledge that Disney does not hold rights to any web-slinger projects. The rights belong exclusively to Sony. However, Disney and Sony made a deal, allowing the superhero to make lengthy appearances in the MCU.

As per the deal, Sony would hold the distribution rights as they do. However, Disney will take a cut from the box office and merchandise revenues from the projects.

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey McGuire as different versions of Spider-Man (Image via Marvel)

Disney and Sony penned a deal in April 2022 for the “post-Pay 1” distribution of all things Spiderman. While the deal happened after the release of No Way Home, it ensured that any subsequent Marvel-Sony projects regarding the web-slinger would be featured on Disney+ for streaming.

The deal covers releases from 2022 to 2026, which sadly leaves the streaming future of No Way Home up in the air. A deal might have been made by the two parties separately for No Way Home, but we won’t know unless there are official announcements.

In the United States, the film is available for fans to watch at any time on the Starz streaming platform. The Pay 1 window for the film’s availability on Starz lasts about 18 months. That’s why Disney+ subscribers will have to wait until late 2023 or early 2024 to be able to watch the film along with other Marvel titles.

Which Spider-Man titles are currently available on Disney+?

Tobey McGuire in Sam Raimi's SpiderMan (Image via Sony)

Currently, there are only six Spiderman titles available on Disney. The Sam Raimi Spiderman trilogy depicts Tobey McGuire as Peter Parker while he tackles a variety of villains, such as the Green Goblin, Doctor Octopus, the Sandman, and Venom.

The two Andrew Garfield Spiderman films are also available on Disney+. Surprisingly, Venom is also up for streaming, though Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage is absent. Spiderman: Homecoming, one of the three MCU entries featuring the titular character, is also available on the platform.

Where to watch No Way Home in India?

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey McGuire together as Spider-Men (Image via Marvel)

SpiderMan: No Way Home is the latest entry for the wall-crawler in the MCU. It's also absent from Disney+ Hotstar in India, but there are many options where you can watch it.

For streaming No Way Home, you can simply find it on Netflix and VI Movies & TV if you have a subscription to the OTT platforms. However, the film is also available for rent on a variety of platforms such as Zee5, Amazon, Apple TV, TATA Play, Google Play, and YouTube.

If you want to buy the film for unlimited viewing, you can do so on Apple TV, Google Play, and YouTube.

