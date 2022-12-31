Will Henry Cavill return in The Witcher Season 3?

Henry Cavill essayed the titular role of The Witcher with aplomb. Viewers of the Netflix show have not only accepted but appreciated Cavill's embodiment of the character. Most fans would find it difficult to see another actor in the role.

In October, to most fans’ surprise, Henry Cavill announced stepping down from the role of Geralt of Rivia. The statement also declared that he was passing the baton for the role to actor Liam Hemsworth. At the same time, the production house declared Hemsworth’s name for the role.

Henry was the representation of Geralt of Rivia in the first two seasons. Netflix viewers claim they cannot imagine any other actor portraying the character to such perfection. Since the announcement about Cavill stepping came while season 2 was being aired, viewers wondered if they would get to see Cavill in season three as well.

Can fans watch Henry Cavill in Season 3?

Henry has portrayed The Witcher exceptionally well (Image via CNN and Netflix)

Yes, Henry Cavill will play the lead in The Witcher Season 3. The shoot for the same was complete before Henry planned to step down from the production house. Fans can watch him play The Witcher for the last time before Liam Hemsworth starts reprising the same role.

The exciting part of this season is that it was planned to stay very close to the book version of Time of Contempt – the 4th book. Henry’s act here will be a treat for fans and a great send-off from the show for the talented actor. The release date for Season 3 is yet to be declared but is slated for mid-2023.

Why did Henry Cavill move out of The Witcher?

With his cameo as Superman in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, Henry was ready to take on the mantle of the superhero again. As DCEU started contemplating a Superman movie, Cavill had his hopes pinned to reprise this role. This was the reason for his exit from the Netflix show.

Cavill was looking forward to playing Superman again (Image credit DC)

His meeting with the DC movie heads, James Gunn and Peter Safran, revealed that they are planning a film about a younger Superman. It was a much younger Clark Kent than the one Henry played. Moreover, they said that they do not intend to cast Henry Cavill for the role.

This looked like a wild goose chase for Henry Cavill. It was a setback for him as he missed acting on two lucrative projects. However, he has already signed up for other projects. He will be seen in the Amazon TV adaptation of Warhammer 40k. Gunn has also discussed other parts in the new movie that he can work on.

There was parallel speculation that Henry’s exit from the show was due to a difference of opinion. There was a rumor that the makers of the show mocked the original book by Andrzej Sapkowski. Some people believe that this has upset Henry Hissrich, the maker of the series. He has, however, since clarified that no mocking has taken place.

Will Netflix reconsider Henry in the present situation?

Liam Hemsworth is already finalised for The Witcher Season 4 (Image via Cosmopolitan)

It doesn’t seem likely that Henry Cavill will return to The Witcher any time soon, especially as writer-producer Lauren Hissrich considers Season 3 a send-off for Cavill. Everyone in the production team is looking forward to helping Liam Hemsworth ease into the role, including Liam himself. They plan to present Geralt a little differently with a new mission in mind.

The prequel, The Witcher: Blood Origin, was already released on December 25, 2022, and does not feature Henry Cavill. However, Hissrich is not ruling out any future possibilities for collaboration with Henry. The production house is busy with many projects in the pipeline.

How was Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher?

The Witcher is a monster hunter who strives to maintain a balance between good and evil. The other characters in the show are Ciri, Jaskier and Yennefer. Henry Cavill did great justice to the character and became the face of Geralt of Rivia by Season 2.

Admirers of Geralt are quite disappointed that they will not get to see Henry Cavill on the show. A slew of saddened fans have been sharing their feelings on various social media handles. Some viewers have put up a petition on Change.org about the return of Cavill, which has garnered more than twenty thousand signatures.

However, as mentioned earlier, it doesn't seem like Cavill will be making a return to the series.

Poll : 0 votes