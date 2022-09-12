3 best all-rounders in the present Team India setup after Ravindra Jadeja

Versatile cricketer Ravindra Jadeja is undoubtedly the best all-rounder in the Team India setup at present across the three formats of the game. He can make match-winning contributions with both bat and ball. He is also among the few players who can change the course of a cricket match with his supreme fielding skills.

Unfortunately for India, Jadeja suffered a knee injury during the Asia Cup 2022, which ruled him out of the Super 4 round of the T20 tournament. The 33-year-old recently underwent a surgery.

The Indian team management has been non-committal about the status of his availability for the T20 World Cup to be played in October-November in Australia. According to some media reports, though, there is no way he can be fit in time for the ICC event.

Considering that Jadeja’s participation for the T20 World Cup is in serious doubt, Team India will have to look at other options heading into the mega event. In this feature, we look at the three best all-rounders in the current Indian setup after Jadeja.

#3 Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has made an impressive start to his T20I career. Pic: Getty Images

Harshal Patel did not feature in the Asia Cup owing to a side strain, which he picked up during the West Indies tour. However, according to reports, he is likely to be fit in time for the T20 World Cup. The 31-year-old came to the fore in the IPL with his impressive death-over skills and variations. He has one of the best slower balls in the business.

A late bloomer, the pacer has done well for Team India in the limited opportunities that he has had. In 17 T20Is, he has claimed 23 wickets at an average of 20.95 and an economy rate of 8.58. He might be expensive at times, but is a wicket-taker and already has a four-fer to his name. One standout feature about Harshal is that likes bowling tough overs and challenging himself.

While the medium-pacer’s skills could come in handy for Team India in the T20 World Cup, he is also a more-than-decent batter. Batting lower down the order, Harshal hasn’t got many chances to prove his credentials with the willow. However, he has played some handy cameos for the team.

Harshal scored a stroke-filled 54 off 36 balls in a practice match against Northamptonshire during Team India’s tour of England. He has also notched up four fifties in his T20 career, with a best of 82.

#2 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar has two ODI fifties to his name. Pic: Getty Images

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar made a comeback to international cricket, after recovering from injury and fitness issues, during the ODI tour of Zimbabwe. He made an impressive return, claiming five wickets in two matches at an average of 20.40 and was the joint second-highest wicket-taker in the series.

The 30-year-old was in fact named Player of the Match in his first game on comeback, the opening one-dayer of the series against Zimbabwe in Harare. He registered figures of 3 for 27, dismissing the top three of the opposition cheaply. Chahar did concede 75 runs in the third match of the series as Zimbabwe put up a defiant show with the bat.

Chahar has only played a handful of matches since his recovery, but he has proven ability as an all-rounder. He has claimed key wickets for the team, especially at the top, setting up wins for Team India. In nine one-dayers, he has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 27.66 and an impressive economy rate of 6.01. In T20Is, he has claimed 26 scalps in 21 games at an average of 23.34.

He has played a couple of wonderful knocks under pressure in ODIs. Chahar’s unbeaten 69 in Colombo last year lifted Team India to a come-from-behind win. He also smashed 54 off 34 in South Africa earlier this year, although he could not take the team past the winning line.

#1 Axar Patel

Axar Patel has been handy with both bat and ball. Pic: Getty Images

If the Men in Blue are looking at a like-for-like replacement for Jadeja, Axar Patel is the closest they can get. The former is, without any doubt, the better all-round cricketer. However, Axar too has the capability to make significant contributions in all three aspects of the game. He has done the same more often than not whenever the opportunity has presented itself.

The advantage with having Axar in the team is that he can bowl in the powerplay as well, having done the same in the Indian Premier League (IPL) successfully. And, like Jadeja, he can keep things extremely tight.

His batting too has improved in leaps and bounds in recent years. His unbeaten 64 off 35 balls in the second ODI of the series in West Indies was a case in point. Team India were on the backfoot, but Axar held his nerve and took the side past the winning line.

The most impressive aspect of his batting is that he is not a slogger by any means, yet he can score at a quick pace. The 28-year-old is equally good at picking the gaps and hitting over the top as well. Of course, there is no comparison between Jadeja and Axar when it comes to fielding. However, the latter does have a safe pair of hands.

In case, Jadeja is ruled unfit for the T20 World Cup, it would be a major setback for Team India. At the same time, it is important that they back someone like Axar and give him the confidence that they trust in his abilities. If they do, there is no reason why Axar cannot flourish.

