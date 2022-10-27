A professional bowling performance from Team India saw them restrict Pakistan to 159/8 in their 20 overs during their T20 World Cup opening fixture on Sunday. When the game went down to the wire, it was Virat Kohli's heroic 82* that saved the blushes for the Men in Blue.

While India's batting continues to blow hot and cold, their bowling coming together nicely, especially in the absence of their talisman Jasprit Bumrah, will give them a huge boost. The Men in Blue will now be taking on the Netherlands on Thursday at the SCG.

Although the Dutch may look weaker on paper when compared to India, this T20 World Cup has been all about upsets, with the latest being Ireland beating England by five runs (D/L method). Even the Netherlands have some fine bowlers in their armory who can make an impact if they find the right rhythm.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who could be among the wickets when the two teams lock horns on Thursday:

#3 Bas de Leede

Bas de Leede has been an important all-rounder for the Dutch in their T20 World Cup campaign so far. While De Leede has scored some crucial runs with the bat down the order, it has been his bowling that has stood out.

In just four games, the youngster already has nine wickets to his name, at a fantastic average of 10.77 and best figures of 3/19. With conditions likely to favor the medium pacers with a bit of rain around according to the forecast, De Leede will hold the key if the Dutch are to bowl well against the mighty Indian batting.

#2 Mohammed Shami

While there was no doubt about Mohammed Shami's ability to pick up wickets when needed, many felt he came into the T20 World Cup undercooked as he had bowled just a solitary over in the warm-up games.

Some also felt that Harshal Patel should have started over Shami as the former at least had some match-practice behind him. However, the speedster proved his doubters wrong, picking up impressive figures of 1/25 in just his first T20I in over a year.

Shami was given a different role, which was that of a middle-overs enforcer, and he showed that he could adapt to it, despite being predominantly known as a new-ball bowler. With his extra pace and hit-the-deck ability, Shami will always be in the game against the Dutch side and may also run through their batting line-up.

#1 Arshdeep Singh

Do well, Arshdeep Singh #INDvPAK Revenge is sweet. From being criticised heavily for a dropped catch to striking on his very first delivery at the T20 World Cup.Do well, Arshdeep Singh Revenge is sweet. From being criticised heavily for a dropped catch to striking on his very first delivery at the T20 World Cup.Do well, Arshdeep Singh ❤️ #INDvPAK https://t.co/CPE5kbBzP0

Undoubtedly, one of the most in-form Indian bowlers in the tournament is young Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer gave the Men in Blue a dream start against Pakistan, sending their captain Babar Azam back for a golden duck. He also picked up the wicket of Mohammad Rizwan and stunned the Pakistan batting.

Arshdeep was getting the ball to move both ways with fantastic accuracy. Although he was a bit expensive at the death, the three-fer would have given him immense confidence after just his first World Cup game. If Arshdeep finds any assistance in the air or off the pitch at the SCG, he may once again trouble the opposition.

