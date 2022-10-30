The highly-anticipated encounter between Team India and South Africa will be played in Perth on Sunday, October 30. This clash has the makings of an absolute classic as both teams have some world-class players on display.

The essence of the clash is the high-octane bowling attacks of both sides. While India have swing bowlers like Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh, and some pace in Mohammed Shami, the Proteas can boast of having absolute speedsters with the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, and the possibility of even Marco Jansen playing.

These bowlers are likely to enjoy the pace and bounce of the Perth wicket and it could all come down to which pace battery produces a better impact in terms of restricting the opposition.

On that note, let's take a look at three bowlers who may deliver match-winning spells in Perth:

#3 Anrich Nortje

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



#T20WorldCup #BANvSA Incredible, fiery and delicious bowling from Anrich Nortje today Incredible, fiery and delicious bowling from Anrich Nortje today 🔥#T20WorldCup #BANvSA https://t.co/aSlrZYUe0j

Anrich Nortje is arguably the biggest threat for the Men in Blue on a fast and bouncy wicket in Perth. His ability to rush the batters with his extra pace and his record so far in the T20 World Cup speaks to the damage that he is capable of causing the opposition.

In two games, Nortje has bowled 5.3 overs and has already picked up five wickets at an economy rate of just 3.64, which is the second-best in the tournament behind Tim Southee. If he is able to maintain this control with his searing pace, his spell against India could well define which way the game is heading.

#2 Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh @arshdeepsinghh A beautiful start to our World Cup Campaign A beautiful start to our World Cup Campaign🇮🇳❤️ https://t.co/rjVTriSsk0

Arshdeep Singh has simply been one of the most improved Indian pacers over the past few months. He made his international debut in July, but inside four months, has proved to be an incredible operator both with the new ball and at the death.

The left-arm seamer already has five wickets to his name in two games. Although his economy rate is a bit on the higher-side, Arshdeep has shown a willingness to attack and go for wickets upfront before nailing his yorkers at the death.

Arshdeep rocked the South African batting line-up in Thiruvananthapuram last month and will certainly take some confidence into the game in Perth.

#1 Mohammed Shami

While Mohammed Shami hasn't quite hit the straps so far in the T20 World Cup, the pitch in Perth could be exactly what brings the best out of him. Shami does have the ability to swing the ball, but he is arguably at his best when he hits the deck and extracts extra bounce and seam movement.

There hasn't been much swing on offer in Perth for the T20 World Cup so far. So the possibility of Shami being more effective than maybe Bhuvneshwar or Arshdeep is high. If he gets to bowl with the new ball, he could well make early inroads into the Protea batting line-up and set up the game for India.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes