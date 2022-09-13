3 reasons why Virat Kohli opening the batting in T20Is is an advantage for Team India

Team India batter Virat Kohli made an excellent return to international cricket after a short break during the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022. Having skipped the white-ball tours of West Indies and Zimbabwe, he returned as a rejuvenated player for the T20 event in the UAE. The 33-year-old ended up as the second-leading run-getter in the Asia Cup, smashing 276 runs in five matches at an average of 92 and a strike rate of 147.59.

Beginning the tournament with a sedate 35 against Pakistan, he went on to register scores of 59* and 60 in Team India’s next two matches. He fell for a duck against Sri Lanka, but ended the event on a high, even as the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the final. Opening the batting against Afghanistan in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, he brought up a much-awaited ton, his first in international cricket since November 2019.

Although the knock came against Afghanistan, it was a brilliant T20 innings nonetheless.

In the wake of his batting resurgence in the Asia Cup, we look at three reasons why Kohli opening the batting for India in T20Is could be a good move.

#1 Kohli’s form could be utilized to the maximum

It is often said that in T20 cricket, the team's best batters must face most deliveries. Until a few months back, Kohli wasn’t among India’s best batters, given his wretched form. However, he turned things around in sensational fashion during the Asia Cup. His century against Afghanistan had a stamp of authority all over it, as he dominated the opposition bowling.

If we go back a little in time, Kohli opened the batting in the final T20I of the series against England at home in March 2021. He played a superb 80* knock off only 52 balls as India won the series 3-2. Following the wonderful effort, he proclaimed that he would be keen on continuing to open as T20s is about “two best players getting the maximum number of balls”. Somehow, the experiment died a natural death.

In the wake of his brilliance in the Asia Cup, India have another chance to bring the ploy back into business. Some cricket experts too are of the same view. Former India batter Rohan Gavaskar told Sports18:

“Look, in terms of should Virat be opening, I think it’s a great option. You look at his T20 numbers, they are outstanding. He averages about 55-57 and his strike rate is about 160. Those are phenomenal numbers. His last innings, again unbeaten innings of 122, tells you that he probably relishes opening as well.”

#2 KL Rahul hasn’t inspired much confidence

Without a doubt, India's vice-captain KL Rahul is a class act with the bat across the three formats of the game. However, he hasn’t looked in great rhythm even since making a return to international cricket after an injury layoff. Team India have only six T20I matches left before they head to Australia for the World Cup. Now is the time to take a tough call on the opening combination.

If they persist with Rahul at the top of the order and he comes good in the home T20Is against Australia and South Africa, then well and good. However, if he doesn’t, Team India will then head into the ICC event Down Under with massive question marks hanging over their heads.

It would be better if Kohli keeps opening the batting with Rohit in T20Is. Rahul can bat in the middle order and, hopefully, rediscover his touch before the World Cup comes around. He has batted in the middle order in the past, so it won’t be something new to him.

#3 India can alter their playing combination if need arises

A big plus with Kohli opening the batting is that Team India can alter the playing combination as per their requirements if needed. That could even mean Rahul having to sit out if he doesn’t regain form. The Men in Blue could explore multiple options if Kohli opens.

Suryakumar Yadav could occupy Kohli’s original slot - the No. 3 position. They could further accommodate an extra batter, bowler or all-rounder as per the opposition and conditions. Looking at the current makeup of the Indian team, some of the key players are bound to miss out. But if Kohli opens, then that could be adjusted to an extent.

It would be unfair to totally rule out Rahul. He has been one of India’s star performers in recent years. However, keeping the T20 World Cup in mind, it is important to look at the bigger picture, which is what the team needs.

In that sense, Kohli opening the innings in T20Is gives India's batting a much more balanced feel.

