“A formidable side” – Saba Karim says Australia are favorites to win T20 World Cup

Former India cricketer Saba Karim feels defending champions Australia are the favorites to lift ICC T20 World Cup 2022. He said that the Aussies look like a formidable side who can dominate other teams in home conditions.

Aaron Finch and Co. lifted their maiden T20 World Cup title by defeating arch-rivals New Zealand in Dubai last year.

The hosts have been drawn alongside England, New Zealand and Australia in Group 1. A couple of qualifiers will also join the group.

Speaking on Sports18’s show ‘Sports Over The Top’, Karim said:

"I think they remain a formidable side and are the favorites. More so because they are playing on Australian soil and the kind of changes they have brought into the team reflects that they are in sync with what is required to win such tournaments in Australia."

Interestingly, Tim David is the only change in the Australian T20I team from the one that won the 2021 T20 World Cup. He made his T20I debut for Australia in the opening T20I against India on Tuesday (September 20). The right-handed batter scored 18 runs off 14 balls.

“They have Tim David and Glenn Maxwell” – Saba Karim explains Australia's strengths ahead of T20 World Cup

Besides home advantage, Karim also mentioned the importance of power-hitters on big grounds in Australia. The former Indian selector said Tim David and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell would dominate the ICC tournament.

He also mentioned that the return of Marcus Stoinis and Mitchell Marsh should boost the side in their quest to retain the ICC trophy.

"Big ground, so you need some more power hitters, so they bulk up that kind of portion in the side. So, they have Tim David and Glenn Maxwell. For instance, in this team (on tour of India), you don't have Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis, both of them very high in terms of power hitting.

"So, this kind of combination makes them a very strong side to retain the T20 World Cup again."

Australia will be in action against India in the second T20I on Friday (September 23). Aaron Finch and Co. will look to win the match and seal the series acting as a warm-up to the showpiece event.

Cricket Australia @CricketAus



Bravo to Cam Green (61 off 30), Nathan Ellis (3-30), debutant Tim David, and all others involved in an entertaining victory The Aussie men take a 1-0 series lead in Mohali,Bravo to Cam Green (61 off 30), Nathan Ellis (3-30), debutant Tim David, and all others involved in an entertaining victory #INDvAUS The Aussie men take a 1-0 series lead in Mohali, 🇮🇳Bravo to Cam Green (61 off 30), Nathan Ellis (3-30), debutant Tim David, and all others involved in an entertaining victory #INDvAUS https://t.co/2degUPZDGT

Australia squad for T20 World Cup: Aaron Finch (c), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steven Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner and Adam Zampa.

