Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Afghanistan and Sri Lanka, the two bottom-placed teams in Group 1 will clash in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match at The Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday, November 1.

Both teams have two points each after three games, but Afghanistan are ahead owing to having a slightly better net run rate. Their chances of progressing to the semi-finals are slim, with New Zealand, Australia, and England in the top half of the points table. However, both sides would want to put up a fight.

Afghanistan have hardly got a chance to display their skills in the ongoing tournament. They put up a lackadaisical showing with the bat against England, which cost them the game, but they fought commendably on the bowling front. Their subsequent matches against New Zealand and Ireland were washed out.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, began their Super 12 campaign with a nine-wicket thumping of Ireland, but have been given a harsh reality check by Australia and New Zealand in subsequent matches. Apart from struggling in all departments, they have also been hampered by injuries. The Lankans need to find some inspiration to lift themselves.

Today's AFG vs SL toss result

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Mohammad Nabi said:

“It is a used pitch. Best to put runs on the board.”

Afghanistan have made one change - the injured Hazratullah Zazai is out and Gulbadin Naib is in. For Sri Lanka, Pramod Madushan comes in for Chamika Karunaratne.

AFG vs SL - Today's match playing XIs

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Pramod Madushan, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha.

Today's AFG vs SL pitch report

According to Nasser Hussain and Samuel Badree, it’s the same surface that was used yesterday. The pitch might be a little dry. The overnight rain might have held it together. The darker areas on the pitch might help the spinners.

Today's AFG vs SL match players list

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Darwish Rasooli, Mohammad Saleem Safi.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Asitha Fernando.

AFG vs SL - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Ahsan Raza, Rod Tucker

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft

