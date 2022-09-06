Avesh Khan ruled out of Asia Cup 2022, Deepak Chahar added to Indian squad - Reports

Indian pacer Avesh Khan has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 tournament due to illness. As per reports, Deepak Chahar has replaced him in the Indian squad.

Khan played in group stage matches against Pakistan and Hong Kong. However, he fell ill just before the Super Fours round. As a result, he missed the games versus Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the second round.

According to a report by PTI, Avesh will no longer be a part of the Indian squad for the Asia Cup tournament. Pace-bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar, who was a part of the reserves, has been promoted to the main squad.

Chahar has not played T20 cricket in a while. His last T20I appearance was against West Indies at Eden Gardens on February 20, 2022. He missed IPL 2022 and India's series against South Africa, Ireland, England and West Indies due to injuries.

Chahar made his comeback in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League series against Zimbabwe last month. He looked in decent touch as he bagged five wickets in two innings.

Avesh Khan could not impress much in the first 2 matches of Asia Cup 2022

Avesh Khan took two wickets in the two matches of Asia Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

Avesh bowled six overs in the first two matches of the Asia Cup 2022. He accounted for two wickets, but also conceded 72 runs at an economy rate of 12.

It will be interesting to see how Deepak Chahar performs in Khan's absence. He will be available for selection in India's next Super Fours match against Afghanistan on September 8.

Should Deepak Chahar get a place in the Indian playing XI for the Asia Cup 2022 match against Afghanistan? Share your views in the comments below.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neelay Yadav