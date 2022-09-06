Asia Cup 2022: “Sanju Samson is a better choice” - Danish Kaneria on Rishabh Pant’s failures in T20Is

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria reckons that Sanju Samson is a better choice as wicketkeeper-batter in the T20I format for India in comparison to Rishabh Pant. Kaneria stated that Pant has been given more than enough chances and the Indian management must now back Samson.

Pant has an excellent record in Test cricket and even scored a spectacular ODI hundred during the tour of England. However, he has been extremely poor in the T20I format. After 56 matches, he averages 23.60 at a strike rate of 126.16.

The left-hander came in for a lot of flak over his dismissal against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match on Sunday (September 4). He was out for 14, attempting a reverse sweep against leg-spinner Shadab Khan.

Sharing his thoughts on Pant’s consistent failures in T20Is, Kaneria said on his YouTube channel:

“The number of chances Rishabh Pant has been given to prove himself, Sanju Samson did not get as many opportunities. According to me, Sanju Samson is a better choice in T20 cricket. Pant is a far better player in Test and ODI cricket.

"Samson can become a vital player for India in T20Is. For how long can Dinesh Karthik carry on? There is a T20 World Cup coming up, so India must look to the future,” he added.

Samson was not picked in the Asia Cup squad, with India going for Pant and DK. The 27-year-old has played 16 T20Is in which he has scored 296 runs at an average of 21.14 and a strike rate of 135.15.

“Chahal’s form a concern for India” - Danish Kaneria

While discussing Team India’s issues, Kaneria also claimed that senior leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal’s form will be a concern for the management. He also batted for Ravi Bishnoi to be part of India’s T20 World Cup squad. Kaneria said:

“Chahal’s form will be a bit of a concern for India because the T20 World Cup is around the corner. His performances have not been up to the mark. Bishnoi is bowling well; I think he will be useful in Australia. He is a future star of Team India.”

Comparing the bowling styles of Chahal and Bishnoi, the 41-year-old added:

“Chahal is bowling too slowly. Hence, he is not getting that bite and is not as effective. Bishnoi is quicker in the air, a bit like Rashid Khan. But Rashid doesn’t get that bounce. Bishnoi gets more bounce, a bit like Anil Kumble, which is why he got Babar Azam’s wicket in the match against Pakistan.”

Chahal is India’s leading wicket-taker in T20Is, with 80 scalps from 65 matches. In comparison, Bishnoi has played 10 matches in which he has claimed 16 wickets.

