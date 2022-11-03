AUS vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-Head Stats and Records you need to know before Australia vs Afghanistan match

Australia will take on Afghanistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in their final game of the Super 12 round in Adelaide tomorrow (November 4).

Australia are third in the Group 1 points table. The defending champions have five points from four games, but their net run rate is inferior to New Zealand and England's, who also have five points apiece.

A defeat against Afghankistan will virtually knock Australia out of the competition. A win will keep them alive, but they will have to hope for New Zealand to lose to Ireland or England to Sri Lanka.

Another scenario that could help the hosts qualify for the last four is to comprehensively beat Afghanistan and improve their net run rate significantly. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have no chance to qualify for the next round, but they can spoil Australia's party by beating the hosts, which appears unlikely, though.

Ahead of the Australia-Afghanistan game, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats in T20I cricket.

Australia vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between Australia and Afghanistan stands at 0-0. Tomorrow's game at the ongoing T20 World Cup will mark the first time the two Test-playing nations will lock horns against each other in the shortest format of the game.

Australia vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record in T20 World Cup

Australia and Afghanistan have never met each other at the T20 World Cup, so their head-to-head record in the competition is 0-0.

Last 5 Games between Australia vs Afghanistan (In Australia)

Australia have never hosted a T20I against Afghanistan. Their meeting in Adelaide will be the first in the shortest format of the game between the two teams.

Last 5 Games Between AUS vs AFG (In Afghanistan)

Afghanistan have not hosted Australia in T20Is.

