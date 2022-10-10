AUS vs ENG 2022: “Out under the laws of cricket” - Brad Hogg gives his verdict on Matthew Wade controversy in Perth T20I

Former Aussie left-arm spinner Brad Hogg reckons Matthew Wade should have been given “out” for “obstructing the field” during the first T20I between Australia and England in Perth on Sunday, October 9.

A massive controversy erupted in the 17th over of Australia’s innings in Perth after Wade allegedly tried to “obstruct” Mark Wood from getting to the ball. The Aussie keeper-batter top-edged a short delivery from Wood, who ran for a catch. However, Wade stretched his hand out in front of the bowler. Since Wood’s movement was blocked, he failed to get close to the ball.

England protested mildly, but skipper Jos Buttler eventually decided against appealing. Sharing his thoughts on the incident, Hogg took to his official Twitter handle and opined:

“Buttler put under extreme pressure to appeal in a trying scenario. Wade's out under the Laws of cricket whether a catch or potential run out.

“Umpires should be given the power to step in & make a correct decision in this situation. Brain fade or not. #AUSvENG #ICCT20WorldCup2022.”

While Wade was lucky to survive, he could not lift Australia to victory in the opening T20I. Chasing 209 for victory, the hosts finished on 200 for nine. The Aussie keeper-batter was dismissed for 21 off 15 in the last over bowled by Sam Curran.

“It was hard because I didn't know what I was appealing for” - Jos Buttler on Matthew Wade incident

Reflecting on the Wade controversy, England captain Jos Buttler admitted that the umpires asked him if he wanted to appeal. Speaking to reporters, he said:

"They asked if I wanted to appeal and I said 'no'. I've only just got to Australia so I thought just carry on with the game.

On why he didn't go ahead with the appeal, Buttler explained:

"It was hard because I didn't know what I was appealing for ... I could have asked some of the other boys to see if they had a better view but thought I would get on with the game."

When probed further on whether he would appeal if a similar incident happened at the World Cup, Buttler replied:

"Maybe."

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis, however, defended his teammate, hinting that Wade's actions weren’t deliberate. He commented:

"There's a lot that goes on there when you get hit in the head and you're running around. You don't know where the ball is ... it is chaos."

The second T20I of the three-match series between Australia and England will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday, October 12.

