AUS vs ENG 2022: “The CEO of Sportsman Spirit” - Twitterati troll Matthew Wade for trying to “stop” Mark Wood from taking catch during 1st T20I

There was a controversial incident involving wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade during the first T20I between Australia and England in Perth on Sunday (October 9).

In the 17th over of Australia’s innings, Wade top-edged a short delivery from Mark Wood and the ball lobbed up in the air. The bowler ran for the catch, but the batter stretched his hand out, right in front of the bowler. As a result, Wood’s movement was blocked and he couldn’t reach the ball in time.

England were clearly unhappy with Wade’s antics, but they did not appeal for an "obstructing the field" dismissal. Despite the let-off, Wade was unable to guide Australia to victory. He was dismissed by Sam Curran for 21 in the last over. Chasing a target of 209, the Aussies were held to 200 for 9.

While England did not go ahead with their appeal, avoiding a major controversy, a number of Twitter users did not hold back from calling Wade a “cheat”. Quite a few of them took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts after a video of the Wade-Wood incident went viral. Here are some reactions from shocked cricket fans:

Rehan Ulhaq @Rehan_ulhaq Did they switch to playing football suddenly? Wade stopping the header Did they switch to playing football suddenly? Wade stopping the header https://t.co/lyv6kHCyCD

Sherahn Hendricks @sherahn Matthew Wade is a massive cheat Matthew Wade is a massive cheat

Nimitt @sarcasticnimitt Matthew Wade did wrong thing, it's not spirit of the game but he did against England so i am with him #AUSvENG Matthew Wade did wrong thing, it's not spirit of the game but he did against England so i am with him #AUSvENG https://t.co/HqSRDgXgUt

s @_sectumsempra18 England's Barmy Army @TheBarmyArmy



#AUSvENG Blatant obstructing of the field. Not like the Aussies to behave unfairly… Blatant obstructing of the field. Not like the Aussies to behave unfairly…#AUSvENG when Perry said, “dont do it, but if you wanna do it, do it against England” Matthew Wade was taking notes twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s… when Perry said, “dont do it, but if you wanna do it, do it against England” Matthew Wade was taking notes twitter.com/TheBarmyArmy/s…

Pradip¶🇮🇳 @Ruined__myself_

whole England would've gone crazy for so called Spirit of Game.

#AUSvENG No hate to Matthew wade but imagine Any Indian cricketer (men or women) did like this,whole England would've gone crazy for so called Spirit of Game. No hate to Matthew wade but imagine Any Indian cricketer (men or women) did like this, whole England would've gone crazy for so called Spirit of Game. #AUSvENG

𝙰𝙱¹⁷ @CruelMindAB

#AUSvENG how did matthew wade get away with that lol how did matthew wade get away with that lol#AUSvENG https://t.co/WtgCbKsbFF

Shubham 🇮🇳 @sokanpuriya



#AUSvENG | #CricketTwitter Matthew Wade showed his elite Australian mentality against Wood here. Sad he still couldn't win the game for his side. Matthew Wade showed his elite Australian mentality against Wood here. Sad he still couldn't win the game for his side. #AUSvENG | #CricketTwitter https://t.co/G6c83E8gUG

Aditya @A_aditya1308

He clearly was obstructing the field irrespective of the importance of the match. And no,he wasn't trying to gain momentum for a dive 🤡

#engvsAus Absolute rubbish from the commentary team trying to justify what Matthew Wade did thereHe clearly was obstructing the field irrespective of the importance of the match. And no,he wasn't trying to gain momentum for a dive 🤡 Absolute rubbish from the commentary team trying to justify what Matthew Wade did thereHe clearly was obstructing the field irrespective of the importance of the match. And no,he wasn't trying to gain momentum for a dive 🤡#engvsAus

Maria @Cricketdewangii

On other Hand

Great Gesture of Spirit Shown by Jos Buttler & Mark Wood !

Hat's off!

#AUSvENG Shameful behaviour shown by Matthew Wade , 🤮On other HandGreat Gesture of Spirit Shown by Jos Buttler & Mark Wood !Hat's off! Shameful behaviour shown by Matthew Wade , 🤮On other Hand Great Gesture of Spirit Shown by Jos Buttler & Mark Wood ! Hat's off!♥️#AUSvENG https://t.co/Cw3xkyqSuY

Dan_McHugh @d_mchugh18 Matthew Wade’s made it on my Top 5 list of most hated Cricketers, dreadful bloke Matthew Wade’s made it on my Top 5 list of most hated Cricketers, dreadful bloke

Jos Buttler reacts to Matthew Wade incident

Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Jos Buttler stated that he was unsure of what exactly transpired as he was focusing on the ball. He said:

“I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn't sure what happened.”

Returning from an injury layoff, Buttler starred with the bat, smashing 68 in only 32 balls with the aid of eight fours and four sixes. The captain and Alex Hales (84 off 51) added 132 runs for the opening wicket. The latter smacked 12 fours and three sixes.

Thanks to the blazing opening stand, England put up 208 for 6 after being sent into bat. Wood (3/34), Curran (2/35) and Reece Topley (2/36) then combined to restrict the Aussies to 200 for 9 despite David Warner’s 44-ball 73. Reflecting on the win, Butter said:

“It was a great game of cricket and I was delighted to go over the line. They played outstandingly and put us under pressure (on Australia), it was important for us to take wickets, which is what Wood and Curran did.”

The second T20I of the series will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (October 12).

