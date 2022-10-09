AUS vs ENG 2022: “The CEO of Sportsman Spirit” - Twitterati troll Matthew Wade for trying to “stop” Mark Wood from taking catch during 1st T20I

There was a controversial incident involving wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Wade during the first T20I between Australia and England in Perth on Sunday (October 9).
In the 17th over of Australia’s innings, Wade top-edged a short delivery from Mark Wood and the ball lobbed up in the air. The bowler ran for the catch, but the batter stretched his hand out, right in front of the bowler. As a result, Wood’s movement was blocked and he couldn’t reach the ball in time.
England were clearly unhappy with Wade’s antics, but they did not appeal for an "obstructing the field" dismissal. Despite the let-off, Wade was unable to guide Australia to victory. He was dismissed by Sam Curran for 21 in the last over. Chasing a target of 209, the Aussies were held to 200 for 9.
While England did not go ahead with their appeal, avoiding a major controversy, a number of Twitter users did not hold back from calling Wade a “cheat”. Quite a few of them took to the micro-blogging site to share their thoughts after a video of the Wade-Wood incident went viral. Here are some reactions from shocked cricket fans:
Jos Buttler reacts to Matthew Wade incident
Speaking at the post-match presentation, England captain Jos Buttler stated that he was unsure of what exactly transpired as he was focusing on the ball. He said:
“I was looking at the ball the whole time so I wasn't sure what happened.”
Returning from an injury layoff, Buttler starred with the bat, smashing 68 in only 32 balls with the aid of eight fours and four sixes. The captain and Alex Hales (84 off 51) added 132 runs for the opening wicket. The latter smacked 12 fours and three sixes.
Thanks to the blazing opening stand, England put up 208 for 6 after being sent into bat. Wood (3/34), Curran (2/35) and Reece Topley (2/36) then combined to restrict the Aussies to 200 for 9 despite David Warner’s 44-ball 73. Reflecting on the win, Butter said:
“It was a great game of cricket and I was delighted to go over the line. They played outstandingly and put us under pressure (on Australia), it was important for us to take wickets, which is what Wood and Curran did.”
The second T20I of the series will be played at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Wednesday (October 12).