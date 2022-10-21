AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before Australia vs New Zealand match

The Super 12 round of T20 World Cup 2022 will begin tomorrow (October 22) with an Australia vs New Zealand match in Sydney. The match will start at 6:00 pm local time (12:30 pm IST).

Australia and New Zealand faced off against each other in the final of last year's T20 World Cup. The Aussies defeated the Black Caps in that game to capture the title. New Zealand will be keen to avenge that defeat when they take on Australia tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Ahead of the match between Australia and New Zealand, here's a look at their T20I head-to-head record and stats.

Australia vs New Zealand head-to-head record

Australia lead the head-to-head record against New Zealand 10-5. The two nations played six T20Is against each other in 2021 and won three games each.

AUS vs NZ head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

The head-to-head record between Australia and New Zealand stands even-steven at 1-1. Australia won the T20 World Cup 2021 final while New Zealand won their group-stage encounter in 2016.

Last 5 Australia vs New Zealand games in Australia

Australia have a 3-0 win-loss record in T20Is against New Zealand on home soil. Here's a summary of their three encounters in Australia:

AUS (186/6) beat NZ (132) by 54 runs, Dec 11, 2007. AUS (150/7) beat NZ (149/5) by 1 run, Feb 15, 2009. AUS (96/3) beat NZ (117/9) by 7 wickets via D/L method, Feb 3, 2018.

Last 5 Australia vs New Zealand games in New Zealand

New Zealand hosted Australia for a five-match T20I series last year. Here's a summary of those five matches:

NZ (143/3) beat AUS (142/8) by 7 wickets, Mar 7, 2021. AUS (156/6) beat NZ (106) by 50 runs, Mar 5, 2021. AUS (208/4) beat NZ (144) by 64 runs, Mar 3, 2021. NZ (219/7) beat AUS (215/8) by 4 runs, Feb 25, 2021. NZ (184/5) beat AUS (131) by 53 runs, Feb 23, 2021.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes