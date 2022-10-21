AUS vs NZ T20 World Cup 2022: Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney pitch history and T20I records

The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will host the first match of the Super 12 round at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday. Defending champions Australia will take on New Zealand in a rematch of last year's final.

New Zealand have never won a T20I match against Australia on Australian soil before. The two teams faced off in Sydney back in 2009, where Australia beat New Zealand by one run.

It will be interesting to see if the Blackcaps can end their losing streak against the Aussies tomorrow at SCG. Ahead of the match between the Trans-Tasman rivals, here are some important stats you need to know about the pitch in Sydney.

Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney T20I stats

T20I matches played: 11

Matches won by teams batting first: 5

Matches won by teams batting second: 5

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 124* - Shane Watson (AUS) vs. India, 2016.

Best bowling figures: 4/12 - Josh Hazlewood (AUS) vs. Sri Lanka, 2022.

Highest team score: 221/5 - Australia vs. England, 2007.

Lowest team score: 117/9 - New Zealand vs. Australia, 2018.

Highest successful run chase: 200/3 - India vs. Australia, 2016.

Average 1st-innings score: 162

Sydney Cricket Ground last T20I match pitch report

The last time Sydney hosted a T20I match was on February 13, 2022, when Australia battled Sri Lanka at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Aussies scored 164 runs on the board after receiving an invitation to bat first. Josh Inglis top-scored with a 32-ball 48.

In reply, Sri Lanka scored 164 in their 20 overs as well. Australia then won the Super Over to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

The pitch used in that match was equally helpful to batters and bowlers. It was easier for the batters to play big shots after settling in the middle. A total of eight sixes were hit in that match. 14 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners bagging four of them.

