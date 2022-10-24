AUS vs SL T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Stadium, Perth pitch history and T20I records

The Perth Stadium will play host to the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match between Australia and Sri Lanka on Tuesday. The two nations have played a lot of cricket against each other in 2022.

Sri Lanka visited Australia for a five-match T20I series in February, while later in the year, the Aussies toured the island for three T20Is, two Tests and five ODIs. The two teams know each other's strengths and weaknesses very well.

Fans should expect a top-quality cricket match between Sri Lanka and Australia tomorrow in Perth. Ahead of their battle, here's a look at some vital stats from previous games hosted by the Perth Stadium.

Perth Stadium, Perth T20I stats

T20I matches played: 3

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 2

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Australia, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 5/10 - Sam Curran (ENG) vs. Afghanistan, 2022.

Highest team score: 208/6 - England vs. Australia, 2022.

Lowest team score: 106/8 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 113/5 - England vs. Afghanistan, 2022.

Average first-innings score: 142

Perth Stadium last T20I match pitch report

In the previous game at this stadium, England beat Afghanistan by five wickets at the T20 World Cup. The conditions were tough for batters as Afghanistan lost all their wickets for just 112 runs, while England took 18.1 overs to chase down a 113-run target.

England pace bowler Sam Curran set a new record for the best T20I bowling figures in Perth with his spell of 5/10.

A total of 15 wickets fell in that contest, with pace bowlers picking up 12 of them. All Afghanistan batters lost their wickets to England's fast bowlers. Only four sixes were hit in the two innings of that match.

