Australia vs Afghanistan T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Australia will take on Afghanistan in their final Super 12 clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval on Friday, November 4. An underwhelming campaign has put the hosts and defending champions in a situation from where finishing in the top two in Group 1 will be a gigantic task for them.

The Aussies have five points from four games, which is not bad. However, their net run rate of -0.304 is a massive concern. Even if they do beat Afghanistan by a big margin, England are much-better placed to finish in the top two alongside New Zealand. The route to qualification might not be in their hands, but Australia will want to put up a commanding performance nonetheless.

Afghanistan, meanwhile, have been almost non-existent in the World Cup, which is a loss for fans since their brand of cricket is highly entertaining, the result notwithstanding. It is not completely their fault though as two of their matches have been washed out and they haven’t been at the best in the other two games. Can they lift themselves against an under-pressure Aussie outfit?

Today’s AUS vs AFG toss result

Afghanistan have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Speaking about the move, skipper Mohammad Nabi said:

“The wicket is a bit slow, we saw the first game and we'll try our best.”

Australian skipper Aaron Finch will miss the match due to an injury, with Matthew Wade leading the side.



Rashid Khan, who injured himself while fielding in the last game, is fit. For Australia, skipper Aaron Finch has been ruled out due to injury. Matthew Wade is leading the team. Tim David and Mitchell Starc are also not part of the playing XI. Kane Richardson, Cameron Green and Steve Smith get a game.

AUS vs AFG - Today's match playing XIs

Australia: Cameron Green, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Darwish Rasooli, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Today's AUS vs AFG pitch report

The wicket is a good one for batting. But as seen in the first game, if bowlers are willing to vary their pace, there is assistance from the surface.

Today's AUS vs AFG match players list

Australia: Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade (c & wk), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Cameron Green, Ashton Agar, Steven Smith

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Mohammad Nabi (c), Usman Ghani, Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mohammad Saleem Safi, Darwish Rasooli, Naveen-ul-Haq, Qais Ahmad

AUS vs AFG - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Richard Illingworth

TV umpire: Aleem Dar

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

