Devon Conway moves into top 5 of ICC T20I rankings; Suryakumar Yadav retains No. 2 spot

New Zealand batter Devon Conway has jumped into the top five of the ICC Men’s T20I batter rankings following his impressive recent performances in the format

The 31-year-old is the leading run-getter in the ongoing T20I tri-series in New Zealand. In four matches, he has 219 runs at an average of 109.50 and a strike rate of 127.33.

The Kiwi left-hander scored an unbeaten 70 against Bangladesh and 49* against Pakistan to move into the top five of the rankings. Conway now has 760 rating points.

As per the T20I rankings, the top three batters - Mohammad Rizwan, Suryakumar Yadav, and Babar Azam - have retained their respective positions. However, the lead between Rizwan and Suryakumar has come down to 15 points. Rizwan kicked-off the tri-series with an unbeaten 78, but has failed in subsequent matches.

The Pakistan opener has 853 rating points to his name, while Suryakumar has 838 in the updated batting rankings. The duo are followed by Pakistan skipper (808) and South Africa's Aiden Markram (777).

Jos Buttler and Alex Hales have also gained points following their 132-run opening stand in the T20I in Perth. While Buttler has moved up four places to No. 22, Hales has entered the top 100 and is placed at the 68th spot.

England pacers Mark Wood and Reece Topley made significant gains in the ICC Men’s T20I bowling rankings. The latter is at No. 11 with 646 points.

Wood has jumped 14 places and is at No.18 in the bowling rankings. The fast bowler claimed 3/34 in the first T20I against Australia after taking six wickets against Pakistan in the seven-match series.

Shikhar Dhawan drops six places in ICC Men’s ODI bating rankings

Looking at the updated ICC Men's ODI batting rankings, opener Shikhar Dhawan has dropped six places after a poor series with the bat against South Africa. The veteran left-hander, who was the stand-in captain for the series, registered scores of four,13, and eight and is now at No. 17.

Virat Kohli, who missed the Proteas series since he is in Australia for the T20 World Cup, has moved down from No. 6 to No. 7, while Rohit Sharma is at No. 8.

Quinton de Kock's poor performance has seen him drop to No. 4 in the ODI batting rankings. Babar (890) leads the ODI list, followed by Imam-ul-Haq (779) and Rassie van der Dussen (766).

Among bowlers, India’s left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav gained seven places to enter the top 25 of the ICC T20I rankings after his four-wicket haul in the third ODI.

