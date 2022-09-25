Duleep Trophy 2022 final: “Kohli would have joined and encouraged him” - Twitterati hail Ajinkya Rahane for asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for undisciplined behavior

A controversy erupted on Day 5 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final in Coimbatore on Sunday (September 25) as West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane asked Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field.

The young West Zone opener was involved in an ugly altercation with South Zone batter T Ravi Teja. In the 50th over of South Zone’s second innings, Jaiswal was seen having a go at Ravi Teja. Things got very ugly and the umpires had to intervene. Rahane also stepped in and tried to calm down Jaiswal.

In the 57th over though, the umpires again went up to have a chat with the West Zone skipper over Jaiswal’s behavior. After a discussion, Rahane walked towards Jaiswal and asked instructed him to leave the field. The latter reluctantly walked off.

Twitterati praised Rahane for keeping the spirit of the game intact, even if it meant sending his own player off the field. Here are some reactions to the incident:

Manuja @manujaveerappa #SpiritOfTheGame Captaincy lessons from Ajinkya Rahane. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s continues chirping around Ravi Teja got him two warnings from Rahane after umpires intervention. When Jaiswal didn’t let up, he got the marching orders from the skipper. #Duleeptrophyfinal Captaincy lessons from Ajinkya Rahane. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s continues chirping around Ravi Teja got him two warnings from Rahane after umpires intervention. When Jaiswal didn’t let up, he got the marching orders from the skipper. #Duleeptrophyfinal #SpiritOfTheGame

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Good to see Jaiswal back in the field, after knowing his mistake, good from Captain Rahane. Good to see Jaiswal back in the field, after knowing his mistake, good from Captain Rahane.

Udit @udit_buch If it's the fault of Jaiswal, then Rahane was brave! YA @YAndyRRSick @CricCrazyJohns @CricCrazyJohns https://t.co/hFDKCXX5gd Rahane looks soft but this is a move only a tough captain will makeIf it's the fault of Jaiswal, then Rahane was brave! twitter.com/YAndyRRSick/st… Rahane looks soft but this is a move only a tough captain will make 🔥 If it's the fault of Jaiswal, then Rahane was brave! twitter.com/YAndyRRSick/st…

#DuleepTrophy Rahane's decision to send Jaiswal off the field means West Zone is bowling now with 10 men. Bizarre but after repeated warning, intervention by umpire and captain, Jaiswal kept on with the expletives towards Ravi Teja - and he was given his marching orders. Rahane's decision to send Jaiswal off the field means West Zone is bowling now with 10 men. Bizarre but after repeated warning, intervention by umpire and captain, Jaiswal kept on with the expletives towards Ravi Teja - and he was given his marching orders.#DuleepTrophy

Mehul 🇮🇳 @mahzz04 if you have scored double hundred but still you have to stay in limit. Huge fan of jaiswal but good one from Rahane Captain Ajinkya Rahaneif you have scored double hundred but still you have to stay in limit. Huge fan of jaiswal but good one from Rahane Captain Ajinkya Rahane 👏 if you have scored double hundred but still you have to stay in limit. Huge fan of jaiswal but good one from Rahane

Sunil the Cricketer @1sInto2s Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Ajinkya Rahane led West Zone become the Duleep Trophy 2022 champions, Jaiswal was the star with terrific 265. Ajinkya Rahane led West Zone become the Duleep Trophy 2022 champions, Jaiswal was the star with terrific 265. Jaiswal made 265 and was the hero of the match. Ajinkya Rahane asked him to leave the ground for discipline behaviour. Rahane giving zero fak for indiscipline. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns… Jaiswal made 265 and was the hero of the match. Ajinkya Rahane asked him to leave the ground for discipline behaviour. Rahane giving zero fak for indiscipline. twitter.com/CricCrazyJohns…

Bold move from the West Zone captain 🏏



📸 - BCCI Ajinkya Rahane sends Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field after consistently sledging the battersBold move from the West Zone captain 🏏📸 - BCCI Ajinkya Rahane sends Yashasvi Jaiswal off the field after consistently sledging the batters 😳Bold move from the West Zone captain 🏏📸 - BCCI https://t.co/HHoYXobMzU

Ritesh Misra @riteshmisra West Zone win Duleep Trophy. congrats to the team n the skipper Ajinkya Rahane. kudos to Rahane for proving a strict captain n sending off Yashasvi Jaiswal for disciplinary reasons for on field behaviour. congrats to Yashasvi too for his 5th ton in just 7 matches. this was a 200 West Zone win Duleep Trophy. congrats to the team n the skipper Ajinkya Rahane. kudos to Rahane for proving a strict captain n sending off Yashasvi Jaiswal for disciplinary reasons for on field behaviour. congrats to Yashasvi too for his 5th ton in just 7 matches. this was a 200

GOAT Captain Rahane @CricCrazyJohns kohli would have joined jaiswal and encouraged him.GOAT Captain Rahane @CricCrazyJohns kohli would have joined jaiswal and encouraged him.GOAT Captain Rahane

Swapan 🐳🇳🇴 @Swapan_Sarit Rahane sends off Yashashwi Jaiswal from the cricket ground for continously sledging batsmen despite repeated warnings.



Lost his touch as a batsman but a sharp and top clase captain. Rahane sends off Yashashwi Jaiswal from the cricket ground for continously sledging batsmen despite repeated warnings.Lost his touch as a batsman but a sharp and top clase captain.

Basrani Dev @msdian____dev @ajinkyarahane88 A very good example of sportsmanship by Ajinkya Rahane sending yashasvi Jaiswal out from field after 2 or 3 warnings from umpires to jaiswal as he was sledging personally to both batters of South zone #Duleeptrophyfinal A very good example of sportsmanship by Ajinkya Rahane sending yashasvi Jaiswal out from field after 2 or 3 warnings from umpires to jaiswal as he was sledging personally to both batters of South zone #Duleeptrophyfinal @ajinkyarahane88

Haven't seen anything like this yet.



#Duleeptrophyfinal Great move from Ajinkya Rahane in sending Jaiswal out of the field. Huge respect!!Haven't seen anything like this yet. Great move from Ajinkya Rahane in sending Jaiswal out of the field. Huge respect!!Haven't seen anything like this yet.#Duleeptrophyfinal

Saurabh Singla @ssingla421 @BoriaMajumdar @RevSportz It's must be correct...Rahane would never do this unless there is something very serious....never heard incident like this before...Jaiswal will learn lot from this...this is not gully cricket @BoriaMajumdar @RevSportz It's must be correct...Rahane would never do this unless there is something very serious....never heard incident like this before...Jaiswal will learn lot from this...this is not gully cricket

“I believe in always respecting your opponents” - Rahane reacts to Jaiswal incident

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane opened up on the Jaiswal incident. Asked about the same, he opined:

“I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner.”

Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match in the Duleep Trophy 2022 final, also backed his captain’s decision. He said during the presentation ceremony:

"Whatever a senior like Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) says, I take that seriously and try to follow his instructions."

The left-hander scored a superb 265 off 323 balls in West Zone’s second innings. His knock featured 30 fours and four sixes. Sarfaraz Khan also scored a hundred in the second innings as West Zone declared their innings on 585 for 4 on Day 4.

Set to chase 529, South Zone went on stumps on Saturday at 154 for 6. West Zone picked up the last four wickets needed for victory on Day 5 to be crowned the Duleep Trophy 2022 champions. South Zone were bowled out for 234 as West Zone won the final by 294 runs.

