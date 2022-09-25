Duleep Trophy 2022 final: “Kohli would have joined and encouraged him” - Twitterati hail Ajinkya Rahane for asking Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field for undisciplined behavior

A controversy erupted on Day 5 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 final in Coimbatore on Sunday (September 25) as West Zone skipper Ajinkya Rahane asked Yashasvi Jaiswal to leave the field.
The young West Zone opener was involved in an ugly altercation with South Zone batter T Ravi Teja. In the 50th over of South Zone’s second innings, Jaiswal was seen having a go at Ravi Teja. Things got very ugly and the umpires had to intervene. Rahane also stepped in and tried to calm down Jaiswal.
In the 57th over though, the umpires again went up to have a chat with the West Zone skipper over Jaiswal’s behavior. After a discussion, Rahane walked towards Jaiswal and asked instructed him to leave the field. The latter reluctantly walked off.
Twitterati praised Rahane for keeping the spirit of the game intact, even if it meant sending his own player off the field. Here are some reactions to the incident:
“I believe in always respecting your opponents” - Rahane reacts to Jaiswal incident
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Rahane opened up on the Jaiswal incident. Asked about the same, he opined:
“I believe in always respecting your opponents, umpires and match officials. So you have to handle certain incidents in a certain manner.”
Jaiswal, who was named Player of the Match in the Duleep Trophy 2022 final, also backed his captain’s decision. He said during the presentation ceremony:
"Whatever a senior like Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane) says, I take that seriously and try to follow his instructions."
The left-hander scored a superb 265 off 323 balls in West Zone’s second innings. His knock featured 30 fours and four sixes. Sarfaraz Khan also scored a hundred in the second innings as West Zone declared their innings on 585 for 4 on Day 4.
Set to chase 529, South Zone went on stumps on Saturday at 154 for 6. West Zone picked up the last four wickets needed for victory on Day 5 to be crowned the Duleep Trophy 2022 champions. South Zone were bowled out for 234 as West Zone won the final by 294 runs.