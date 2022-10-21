ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Head to head stats and records you need to know before England vs Afghanistan match

The England vs Afghanistan match will take place in the T20 World Cup 2022 in Perth on Saturday. It will be the second game of the mega event's Super 12 round.

England and Afghanistan have rarely played T20I cricket against each other. The two nations are yet to play a bilateral series. They have only met at multi-nation events, with their last international game taking place at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Big names of T20 cricket like Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Mark Wood, Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz will likely be in action during this T20 World Cup match. Both England and Afghanistan will be keen to get off to a winning start at the mega event.

The two teams played one warm-up match each, winning them. While Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 62 runs, England defeated Pakistan by six wickets.

Speaking of the England vs Afghanistan match, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head record in T20I cricket ahead of their clash in Perth.

England vs Afghanistan head-to-head record

England lead the head-to-head record in T20I cricket against Afghanistan 2-0. Afghanistan will be keen to end their losing streak against England tomorrow.

ENG vs AFG head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

Both the T20I matches between England and Afghanistan took place in the T20 World Cup only. England have a 2-0 lead in T20 World Cup matches against Afghanistan.

Last 5 ENG vs AFG games in England

England have never hosted a T20I against Afghanistan. Thus, there is no data available for their matches on English soil.

Last 5 ENG vs AFG games in Afghanistan

Afghanistan have not hosted a T20I match against England. Both of their previous matches took place at neutral venues only.

