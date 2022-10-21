ENG vs AFG T20 World Cup 2022: Perth Stadium, Perth pitch history and T20I records

The Perth Stadium will host the second match of the Super 12 round at the T20 World Cup 2022 on Saturday evening. Former champions England will lock horns with Afghanistan in this clash. The match will start at 7:00 pm local time (4:30 pm IST).

England and Afghanistan have battled in two T20I matches in the past. Both games took place at the T20 World Cups, with England winning both those encounters.

Afghanistan have improved a lot since their last match against England in 2016. They will be keen to end their losing streak against the Jos Buttler-led outfit.

The Perth Stadium pitch report will be broadcast a few minutes before the match begins, and here are some vital stats you need to know from previous matches hosted by this venue.

Perth Stadium, Perth T20I stats

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



The England skipper is one of the Players to Watch out for at the T20 World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿



Jos Buttler has been in sublime form in the shortest format of the game over the past 12 months. The England skipper is one of the Players to Watch out for at the T20 World Cup 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

T20I matches played: 2

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams batting second: 1

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 84 - Alex Hales (ENG) vs. Australia, 2022.

Best bowling figures: 3/18 - Kane Richardson (AUS) vs. Pakistan, 2019.

Highest team score: 208/6 - England vs. Australia, 2022.

Lowest team score: 106/8 - Pakistan vs. Australia, 2019.

Highest successful run chase: 109/0 - Australia vs. Pakistan, 2019.

Average first-innings score: 157

Perth Stadium last T20I match pitch report

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



How will they perform? 🤔



Here is Afghanistan's squad for the T20 World Cup 🏏 How will they perform? 🤔

Perth hosted a T20I match between England and Australia earlier this month. The pitch in that game was excellent for batting as 408 runs were scored in 40 overs.

Alex Hales' 84-run knock powered England to a 208-run total in the first innings. Chasing 209 for a win, Australia finished with 200/9 in their 20 overs as England won by eight runs. David Warner scored 73 runs for the home side.

18 sixes were hit in that England vs Australia T20I match. 15 wickets fell across the two innings, with fast bowlers picking up 13 of them.

