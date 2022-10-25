ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022: Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before England vs Ireland match

The England vs Ireland match will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in T20 World Cup 2022's Super 12 round on Wednesday, October 26. England and Ireland have gotten off to contrasting starts in the mega event's second round.

While England registered a comfortable five-wicket victory against Afghanistan in their first game, Ireland suffered a morale-shattering nine-wicket loss at the hands of Sri Lanka. The Irishmen will be keen to make a fresh start to their Super 12 campaign in Melbourne.

Ahead of the England vs Ireland clash, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

England vs Ireland head-to-head record

The head-to-head record between England and Ireland stands at 0-0. The two teams battled against each other once during the T20 World Cup 2010. However, the game ended with no result.

ENG vs IRE head-to-head record in T20 World Cup

As mentioned ahead, the only T20 World Cup clash between England and Ireland was abandoned. Ireland won the toss and elected to field in that game. England managed only 120/8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing 121 for the win, Ireland were 14/1 after 3.3 overs when rain forced the umpires to abandon the game. Thus, the head-to-head record in T20 World Cup matches stands at 0-0.

Last 5 England vs Ireland games in England

Surprisingly, England have never hosted a T20I match against Ireland. The two teams have played against each other regularly in other formats, but have not crossed swords even once in T20I cricket on English soil.

Last 5 ENG vs IRE games in Ireland

Ireland have never hosted a T20I against England. Thus, there is no data available for past matches between these two teams on Irish soil.

Which team will win the ENG vs IRE T20 World Cup 2022 match in Melbourne? Share your views in the comments box below.

