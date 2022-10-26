England vs Ireland T20 World Cup 2022: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

England will take on Ireland in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Wednesday, October 26. This will be the second match for both teams in the Super 12 round. While England got the better of Afghanistan by five wickets in their previous match, Ireland suffered a nine-wicket hammering at the hands of Sri Lanka.

The Englishmen came up with a terrific bowling effort against Afghanistan to bundle them out for 112. Mark Wood and Ben Stokes claimed a couple of wickets each, while Sam Curran was outstanding with his five-fer, conceding only 10 runs. Their batting, though, wasn’t up to the mark. They stumbled to 97/5, before sneaking past the finish line in what was an unconvincing effort.

Ireland’s batters will need to lift their game. Paul Stirling has found some form, but skipper Andrew Balbirnie needs to make a much more significant contribution. Ireland have a lot of talent in both batting and bowling departments, but they need to fire as a team.

Today's ENG vs IRE toss result

England have won the toss and have opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, their skipper Jos Buttler said:

“A bit unsure about the weather, so it’s better to bowl first.”

England are going in with an unchanged playing XI. Ireland have made one change - Fionn Hand comes in for Simi Singh.

ENG vs IRE - Today's match playing XIs

England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little

Today's ENG vs IRE pitch report

There is some nice green covering on the pitch. It looks really nice for fast bowlers. There's a bit of moisture, so there will be some tennis ball bounce. The captain winning the toss would want to chase, feels Shane Watson.

Today's ENG vs IRE match players list

England: Jos Buttler (c &wk), Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Philip Salt, Chris Jordan, David Willey, Tymal Mills

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Lorcan Tucker (w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Stephen Doheny, Conor Olphert, Graham Hume, Fionn Hand

ENG vs IRE - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Paul Reiffel

TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

