Senior Indian cricketer Virat Kohli turned a year older on Saturday (November 5). The cricket fraternity lauded the Delhi batter on turning 34-year-old by sharing special messages on social media.

Kohli is one of the most distinguished players in the history of Indian cricket. Since making his Team India debut in 2008, the veteran has never looked back.

He is the second-highest run-scorer for India in international cricket. He also holds the record for the highest number of runs in T20Is with 3932 runs in 105 innings.

The right-handed batter is also joint-second with Ricky Ponting to score the most number of international hundreds with 71 centuries, only behind legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli was part of the 2011 World Cup and the 2013 Champions trophy-winning teams. He is also India's most successful Test captain with 40 wins from 68 matches. Under his captaincy, the team made it to the finals of the first-ever ICC World Test Championship in England.

Kohli is currently in Australia for the T20 World Cup. He has been making headlines for all the right reasons, wherein he is the top-scorer in the showpiece event with 220 runs with three half-centuries in four innings.

The BCCI shared a special video in which Kohli can be seen cutting the cake with Team India.

On the occasion of his 34th birthday, here’s how the cricket fraternity wished Kohli on social media:

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa 🏾 🏾 A very very happy birthday to you my brother @imVkohli !! 🤗🤗 Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!! A very very happy birthday to you my brother @imVkohli!! 🤗🤗 Sending lots of love and blessings your way! Keep shining champ!! 🙌🏾🙌🏾 https://t.co/tvgENyH1Nc

Cheteshwar Pujara @cheteshwar1 Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli 🤗 Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling! Wish you a very happy birthday @imVkohli 🤗 Have a year full of success and happiness. Keep smiling! https://t.co/85K1MzFB6y

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh stay healthy and happy . Much love Happy birthday brother @imVkohli Keep up the good work and keep making us proud.. Iss baar we need gift from you BRING THE CUP BACKstay healthy and happy . Much love Happy birthday brother @imVkohli Keep up the good work and keep making us proud.. Iss baar we need gift from you BRING THE CUP BACK 🏆 stay healthy and happy . Much love https://t.co/6rNeHcXbd3

Jhulan Goswami @JhulanG10

May this year bring love, health & prosperity as grand as your name 🏏



#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 Happy Birthday to one of the most zealous & inspiring player ever, @imVkohli May this year bring love, health & prosperity as grand as your name 🏏 Happy Birthday to one of the most zealous & inspiring player ever, @imVkohli! May this year bring love, health & prosperity as grand as your name 🏏#HappyBirthdayViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 #GOAT𓃵 https://t.co/OI72zbZzyA

Yuvraj Singh @YUVSTRONG12



Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude.



Keep going bring home the cup



Lots of love 🏻 Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never!Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude.Keep going #KingKohli bring home the cupLots of love @imVkohli Wishing a very Happy Birthday to the legend who believes in never say never! Where you are today is a result of your sheer hard work, dedication and attitude. Keep going #KingKohli 👑 bring home the cup 🏆 Lots of love @imVkohli ❤️💪🏻 https://t.co/GgtQYCay3K

DK @DineshKarthik

A very happy birthday to you He's the one who believes when no one else does!A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli He's the one who believes when no one else does!A very happy birthday to you @imVkohli. https://t.co/NtQh9zej6G

Shikhar Dhawan @SDhawan25 May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness Wishing You A Very Happy Birthday @imVkohli 🥳😍 May God Bless You With Lots Of Success And Happiness ❤️ https://t.co/MWC62IVh24

Suresh Raina🇮🇳 @ImRaina जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! जन्मदिन की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं brother @ImVKohli, wishing you much success, good health and more centuries for the coming years. May you continue to shine and inspire thousands with your commendable skills and techniques. Have a wonderful day, Champion! https://t.co/9uKHzGXO8m

Mohammad Hafeez picks Virat Kohli as the most valuable batter in T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez has picked Virat Kohli as the most valuable batter in the T20 World Cup.

The star batter recently eclipsed Mahela Jayawardene's tally of 1016 runs for the most runs in the T20 World Cup.

Kohli is one of the leading contenders for the Player of the Series award in the ongoing T20 event.

In the opening game, he slammed a match-winning knock of 82* off 53 balls against arch-rivals Pakistan in Melbourne. He followed it with an unbeaten 62 off 44 balls against the Netherlands and an unbeaten 64 off 44 deliveries against Bangladesh.

Speaking to the ICC, Hafeez said:

"The most valuable batter in the T20 World Cup 2022 is Virat Kohli".

ICC @ICC



Pick your team now t20worldcup.com/mvt Pakistan legend Mohammad Hafeez reveals his top choices for the @upstox Most Valuable Team at #T20WorldCup 2022.Pick your team now Pakistan legend Mohammad Hafeez reveals his top choices for the @upstox Most Valuable Team at #T20WorldCup 2022.Pick your team now 👉 t20worldcup.com/mvt https://t.co/OLXuqWmxlb

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action against Zimbabwe in Melbourne on Sunday (November 6). The Men in Blue will hope he continues his purple patch in the knockout stages of the tournament in a bid to lift their second T20 World Cup trophy after a 15-year gap.

