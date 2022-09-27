Harmanpreet Kaur jumps to No. 5 in ICC women’s ODI batter rankings after stellar show against England

India women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur has moved up four places to the No. 5 spot in the latest ICC women’s ODI batter rankings.

The latest update in the rankings considers performances in the last two matches of the India-England series as well as the ICC Women’s Championship (IWC) series between the West Indies and New Zealand.

Harmanpreet smashed a superb 143 not out off 111 balls in Canterbury in the second game of the three-match series against England. The Women in Blue came up with a terrific all-round show to whitewash England 3-0. Opener Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma, who impressed during the one-dayers against England, have also made gains.

Mandhana, who registered scores of 40 and 50, has moved up one place to sixth position. Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 68 not out in the third ODI at Lord’s, gained eight places and now occupies the 24th position. Among others, Pooja Vastrakar climbed four places to 49th and Harleen Deol jumped 46 places to occupy the 81st slot.

Looking at bowlers, Renuka Singh, who claimed four wickets each in the 2nd and 3rd ODI, galloped 35 places and is now in 35th position. Also, legendary fast bowler Jhulan Goswami, who retired after the Lord’s ODI, finished her career at the No. 5 position in the ICC women’s ODI bowling rankings.

Among England players, Danny Wyatt, who scored 65 in the second games, has moved up two places to 21st position in ICC women’s ODI batter rankings, while Amy Jones also gained four places to occupy the 30th position. After an impressive show, Charlie Dean jumped 24 places and is 62nd among batters. She also improved one slot and is 19th among bowlers.

Hayley Matthews grabs No. 1 position among all-rounders in ICC women’s ODI rankings

West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews has claimed the No. 1 position among all-rounders in the updated ICC ODI rankings. She scored 88 runs and picked up five wickets in her team’s 2-1 series win over New Zealand.

Mathews also gained three places to reach the 18th spot among batters and two places to occupy sixth place among bowlers.

New Zealand's Lauren Down also climbed 15 places to 55th. Among bowlers, Hannah Rowe progressed two places to 33rd, Amelia Kerr improved four spots to 11th position, and Jess Kerr gained one position to reach No. 21.

