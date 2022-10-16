“I still want to produce one more Hardik Pandya from my academy” - Kiran More

Former Indian cricketer Kiran More has revealed that he wishes to produce another cricketer like all-rounder Hardik Pandya from his academy.

Pandya started training at More’s cricket academy in Baroda when he was only five years old. He has gone on to become one of the biggest names in Indian cricket today.

In a rapid-fire with Sportskeeda, More was asked about the one wish he wanted to fulfill. He replied:

“I still want to produce one more Hardik Pandya from my academy.”

Pandya, who made his debut for India in 2016, has played 11 Tests, 66 ODIs, and 73 T20Is so far. He is considered a genuine match-winner in white-ball cricket, especially with the willow. The 29-year-old is currently with the Indian team in Australia for the T20 World Cup 2022.

More has praised Pandya for his talent, hard work and determination a number of times in the past.

Apart from the all-rounder, the former chief selector also opened up about various other facets of his cricketing journey and his personality during the quick-fire interaction. Describing himself in one word as a “fighter”, he added that he would have been a chef if not a cricketer, revealing that his father was an outstanding cook.

Asked to name the next big thing in Indian cricket, he picked batters Tilak Varma and Rajat Patidar. The 60-year-old named India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev as the best leader he played under. The retired stumped picked former left-arm spinners Maninder Singh and Padmakar Shivalkar as the bowlers he loved keeping to.

When asked who were the toughest bowlers he ever faced, More named Patrick Patterson, Wasim Akram, Allan Donald and Malcolm Marshall. He also revealed the top three batters he sledged during his playing days - Sir Vivian Richards, Javed Miandad and Martin Crowe.

Further, More termed Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar as the most stylish cricketers among his teammates.

“I went for one more glory, go out” - Kiran More on the one match result he would want to change

Asked if he got the opportunity to go back and change one result in a cricket match, he picked the 1992 World Cup game against Australia.

In match number 12 of that World Cup, India went down to the hosts by one run in Brisbane. More was dismissed in the last over of the match, bowled by Tom Moody for 14 off eight balls. He recalled:

“I should have taken one or two. I went for one more glory, go out."

More hit a couple of key boundaries under pressure, but fell to Moody while attempting a cheeky stroke. Manoj Prabhakar and Venkatapathy Raju were then run out as India fell tantalizingly short of their target.

