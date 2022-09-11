“I think he [Virat Kohli] is going to do quite well in the T20 World Cup”- Brad Hogg feels Kohli will dominate in Australia

Brad Hogg has backed in-form senior Indian batter Virat Kohli to continue his exploits at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

The former Australian all-rounder pointed out that the Delhi batter once again looked happy being out in the middle during the Asia Cup.

Speaking on his Instagram handle, Hogg said:

“I think he is going to do quite well in the T20 World Cup.”

He continued:

“He made 60 against Pakistan and got a duck in the next game but don’t worry about that. And then he finished it off with a hundred and looked happy being out in the middle again.”

“He is coming back to his best”- Hogg after Kohli smashes his 71st century

Hogg also commended the RCB star for his excellent performances during the Asia Cup. Virat Kohli amassed 276 runs at an average of 92 in the tournament. He smashed a couple of half-centuries against Pakistan and Hong Kong, respectively.

The 33-year-old also smashed an unbeaten century in a dead rubber against Afghanistan -- India’s last Super 4s match of the tournament. He scored an unbeaten 122 runs off 61 deliveries at a strike rate of 200, a knock that comprised six sixes and 12 boundaries.

The former Aussie chinaman said that Kohli, who has now smashed 71 international centuries, is returning to his best. He said:

“Remember, there’s been a lot of pressure on him over the last couple of years with COVID and all the restrictions, but now he is coming back to his best.”

Kohli could unleash himself in the ICC event as Rohit Sharma and Co. chase India’s only second ICC T20 World Cup. He will next be seen in action during the upcoming white-ball series against Australia and South Africa.

India will play a three-match T20I series against the Aussies as well as three T20Is and as many ODIs against the Proteas in September and October.

The opening T20I against Australia will be played at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Tuesday (September 20). The Men in Blue will look to sort out key issues ahead of the T20WC.

The national selection committee will likely announce the Indian squad for the white-ball series and ICC T20 World Cup over the next few days.

